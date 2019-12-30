You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez girls track title the top sports story of 2019

080119 SYHS Ashley Coelho.JPG

Santa Ynez High School Athletic Director Ashley Coelho poses for a photo in her office on Aug. 1, shortly after being named to the position. Coelho's girls track team won the Channel League championship and was voted the top sports story of 2019.

 Elliott Stern, Staff

The Santa Ynez High School Pirates girls track & field team didn’t just beat the competition in the 2019 season — they destroyed it.

The Pirates completed a perfect 5-0 Channel League season (6-0 overall) with victories over San Marcos and Dos Pueblos on Wednesday, April 17, cementing their league title.

“We didn’t just win — we won big,” said Ashley Coelho, the head coach of both the boys and girls teams. “We put ourselves in the same league as those bigger Division 2 schools.”

The Pirates are a Division 4 program in the CIF Southern Section, by far the smallest school in the Channel League.

Still, the 21 members of the Pirates’ varsity girls’ squad ran, threw and jumped to the school’s first and, so far, only Channel League championship.

That championship run has been voted the Santa Ynez Valley’s top sports story of 2019 in a vote of the Lee Central Coast Newspapers staff.

“At the beginning of every season, our goal is to win league,” said Coelho, who at the time was also the head coach of the Pirates’ girls golf and junior varsity girls basketball teams (more on that in a moment). “We came close in golf and basketball but fell short (finishing fourth in golf and second in basketball). Track was our last chance and we won it (the league championship) in our last meet. The Los Padres League was tough. This was tougher.”

The track championship wasn’t the only shining moment for Coelho and Santa Ynez High Sports.

In addition to coaching, Coelho also taught math  and was the school’s testing coordinator.

“My plan (for this school year) was to be the co-head coach of the girls golf team. That would give me the time to coach the receivers on the junior varsity football team,” said Coelho over the summer. “I’ve also moved up to an assistant’s position on the girls varsity basketball and I planned to keep the head coaching job for both girls and boys track.”

But then the athletic director’s job came up when Cris Avery accepted an assistant principal’s position at Nipomo High.

Coelho applied for the job.

121719 SYHS Signings 04.JPG

Santa Ynez High School Athletic Director Ashley Coelho, center, poses for a photos with seniors Richie Sandoval, left, and Kylie Clouse on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Santa Ynez High School Board Room after Sandoval and Clouse signed their national letters of intent.

“I had to step down from teaching and that was a major drawback. I love math. I love teaching and I tried to create a positive learning experience,” said Coelho at the time. “That’s a huge part of what I’m going to miss. But I still have my classroom. It will still be open for students. My classroom has always been a popular place for the kids to come during lunch or breaks or after school so they’ll still be able to do that. And I’ll still be available to tutor students.

“Another positive is that the administration still allows me to coach and the still gives me a way to give back to our students.”

Quincy Valle was a big part of the track & field championship, a junior thrower and pole vaulter and a star on the basketball team.

Valle, now a senior playing the 2019-20 basketball season, is also a most unusual three-sport star.

Her third sport is varsity football. Valle and Nico Rocha, a star striker on the boys soccer team, shared kicking duties with Valle handling most extra points and Rocha taking care of kickoff and field goal duties.

101819 SY Homecoming 02.jpg

Santa Ynez High School 2019 homecoming queen Quincy Valle receives her crown from last year's queen Vibianna Sevilla on Friday night, Oct. 18.

Valle was also voted the school’s homecoming queen, the first football player to be voted homecoming queen.

On of Coelho’s most important goals is to continue to build Pirate Pride.

One of the easiest place to fins that pride is on the football field where head coach Josh McClurg and 10 of his 15 assistant coaches are all Santa Ynez High grads and former Pirate football players.

The football team finished fourth in the Channel League and Tyler Germani was voted the league’s co-defensive Lineman of the Year.

Brandon Welby was also voted to the All-League first team on the defensive line.

Among other 2019 highlights, the boys’ water polo team finished with a 20-7 record but was only 2-3 in league play.

102419 SB SY water polo 11.jpg

Santa Ynez' Henry Allen shoots and scores as Santa Barbara's Jordan Hayes defends during an Oct. 24 game at Santa Ynez High. Allen was voted to the Channel League's All-League First Team.

Henry Allen was voted to the All-League first team with Clayton Davidson and Jacob Thielst voted to the second team.

Girls tennis finished in fourth place with singles player Claire Collison being named All-League second team.

Morgan Blunt led the girls golf team to a second place finish. Blunt was named All-League first team with Marina Vengel, Bridget Callaghan and Ryann Melville getting second team honors.

The girls volleyball team, Led by All-League first teamer Rylynn Ibarra and second teamer Kylie Clouse finished fourth.

Clouse recently signed to attend and play volleyball for The Masters University next year.

Clouse was joined on signing day by wrestler Richie Sandoval, who will attend and wrestle for Cal State Bakersfield next year. Sandoval is currently undefeated on the 2019-20 wrestling season.

In the Spring, Grace Padilla was voted the Channel League’s girls basketball Defensive Player of the Year with Jason Finley being voted the league’s Coach of the Year.

Malia Loos and Lita Wright were first team All-League with Morgan Blunt and Molli Kadlec earning Honorable Mention.

Tyler Rasmussen, Victor Heredia and Justin Koslosky were all named to baseball’s second team All-League.

In softball, Armani Garcia was the league’s Co-MVP, Maggie Usher was chosen first team All-League and Yesenia Vega, Mikayla Baker, Lauren Swing and Lily Martinez earned second team honors.

Usher had to juggle high school rodeo with her softball, winning the reserve state championship in goat tying before going to the national finals where she finished 12th.

But Gracie Lopez was the high school rodeo District 7 (Magnificent 7) star, winning the state championship in cutting and finishing seventh at the nationals.

The Dunn School moved to the Coast Valley League for its 2019 baseball season and rolled to an undefeated league season.

Dunn then sent three of its stars on to Division I colleges; Ethan Cloyd to Cal, Brandon Lawrence to Michigan and John San Jule to Columbia.

Dunn boys soccer also rolled to the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs where they lost to St. Genevieve in penalty kicks after a double overtime tie.

More of 2019 Top sports stories coming up including Santa Ynez High graduate Tommy Rowan drafted by the Miami Marlins and UCLA, with two local women, wins, college softball's World Series.

