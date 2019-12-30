Santa Ynez girls track title the top sports story of 2019

The track championship wasn’t the only shining moment for Coelho and Santa Ynez High Sports.

In addition to coaching, Coelho also taught math and was the school’s testing coordinator.

“My plan (for this school year) was to be the co-head coach of the girls golf team. That would give me the time to coach the receivers on the junior varsity football team,” said Coelho over the summer. “I’ve also moved up to an assistant’s position on the girls varsity basketball and I planned to keep the head coaching job for both girls and boys track.”

But then the athletic director’s job came up when Cris Avery accepted an assistant principal’s position at Nipomo High.

Coelho applied for the job.

“I had to step down from teaching and that was a major drawback. I love math. I love teaching and I tried to create a positive learning experience,” said Coelho at the time. “That’s a huge part of what I’m going to miss. But I still have my classroom. It will still be open for students. My classroom has always been a popular place for the kids to come during lunch or breaks or after school so they’ll still be able to do that. And I’ll still be available to tutor students.