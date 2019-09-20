The Santa Ynez Pirates got off to a hot start Friday night against the San Luis Obispo Tigers.
Just as quickly, the game went to other way with the Tigers pounding out a 36-13 victory in the non-league football game at SLO High School.
“They outplayed us. They punched us in the mouth,” said Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg. “San Luis Obispo looked like the team that beat Arroyo Grande (in Week Zero). They’re a well-rounded team.”
“After coming off a loss last week (to Templeton), I wanted us to get back on track,” said San Luis Obispo head coach Pat Johnston. ”And then coming back after that early Santa Ynez touchdown — I’m proud of our defense. They really stepped up, created turnovers and took control of the game.”
Anthony Gills led the Pirates’ rushing attack with 53 yard on six carries.
Quarterback Bennett Redell was 9-for-15 for 117 yards on one touchdown.
But Redell also threw three interceptions with each leading to a Tigers’ touchdown.
San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona threw four TD passes, going 12-for-25 for 222 yards.
Carson Leedom caught six passes for 114 yards and two of those touchdowns; Max Soltero caught two passes and scored once; and Sam Ruth hauled in Corona’s other TD pass.
The Pirates got the ball to open the game and quickly marched to the San Luis Obispo 46 yard line, where the drive appeared to stall.
But the Pirates went for it on fourth down.
Redell handed the ball to Gills on a sweep to the right. Gills crossed the field, hit the far sideline, turned the corner and raced past everyone for a 46 yard touchdown.
Quincy Valle’s point after kick gave Santa Ynez an early 7-0 lead.
“That play has been working for us the last few games. It takes good blocking. I wouldn’t have scored if it wasn’t for how well the offensive line blocked on that play,” said Gills. “I think we started to lose our momentum when we lost a lot of guys to injuries, a lot of guys got hurt.”
And that was the last good news for the Pirates.
After a Santa Ynez punt was partially blocked late in the first quarter, San Luis Obispo had excellent field position with a first down at the Pirates’ 29.
Three plays later, Corona scored from the one yard line and also ran in the two point conversion to give the Tigers an 8-7 lead with 2:22 remaining in the quarter.
SLO linebacker Gage Walbert then intercepted a Redell pass, setting the Tigers up at the Santa Ynez 27.
Three plays later, Corona hit Leedom with a 7 yard touchdown pass for a 15-7 lead before the quarter ended.
Redell was intercepted on each of the next two Pirates’ possessions; the first leading to a 12 yard touchdown catch by Ruth, the second leading to a Leedom 14 yard touchdown catch and a 29-7 lead with 3:25 left in the first half.
The Tigers scored on their first second half possession, a 39 yard touchdown pass from Corona to Soltero, giving SLO a 36-7 lead with 10:09 left in the third quarter.
At that point, the referee called for a running clock.
Redell hit Jacob Davies with a 79 yard bomb to cut SLO’s lead to 36-13 with 5:39 left in the game but that was a close as the Pirates would get.
San Luis Obispo (3-1) travels to Hanford West next Friday night.
Santa Ynez (2-2) is also on the road. The Pirates play at Templeton next week.
Boys water polo
Santa Ynez 10, Rio Mesa 8
Henry Allen led the Santa Ynez Pirates to victory in a non-league boys water polo match Thursday at Oxnard’s Rio Mesa High School.
Allen scored five goals for the Pirates to help Santa Ynez improve to 11-1 on the season.
Drake Clark had six saves in goal.