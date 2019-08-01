GRESHAM, Oregon — Parker Reynolds met his mark.
The 15-year-old swimmer, who will attend Righetti High School this year, qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials with his swim in the 1,500-meter freestyle Thursday night in Portland, Oregon. Reynolds, a Santa Maria Swim Club member, is competing at the Futures West Region Meet in Oregon.
The U.S. qualifying time is 15 minutes, 44.89 seconds. Reynolds' qualifying time was the 15:52.22 he swam lost month.
Reynolds dropped nearly 11 seconds off that time, hitting a 15:41.73 to qualify easily and win the race.
Santa Maria Swim Club teammates Blake Simpson took second and Wyatt Marsalek finished fourth. Simpson wasn't far off from the qualifying time, coming in a 15:49.48. Marsalek came in at 16:02.68.
Reynolds also came into the meet about 2.5 seconds off the qualifying standard in the 400-meter freestyle, which is 3:57.29. Reynolds is about five seconds off the qualifying mark for the 800-meter freestyle, his coach and SMSC director Mike Ashmore said. The 800-meter qualifying time for the Olympic Trials is 8:12.99.
The 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials will be held next summer in Indianapolis. The SMSC had one member represent the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as Josh Prenot won silver in the 200-meter breaststroke.
Reynolds does not expect to swim during the high school season at Righetti as he'll focus on qualifying for the 2020 Olympics, which will be hosted in Tokyo.
SMSC members Marcos Hillje-Enthoven and Keshaun Patel are also swimming at the meet. Hillje-Enthoven, Marsalek, Simpson and Reynolds set a new 800-meter freestyle relay team record after all four of the swimmers competed in the 1,500-meter freestyle. Patel finished 10th in the 1,500. Patel dropped 17 seconds off his qualifying time.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria extended
Rancho Maria Golf Club's special offer honoring veterans has been extended.
Originally scheduled to run Fridays through the end of July, the offer has been so well received that the club is extending it through the end of the year.
The club is also adding law enforcement and first responders to the list of people eligible to play a round of golf on Fridays for $29.
The special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.