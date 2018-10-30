Try 1 month for 99¢
Jose Pasillas (33) reached for running back Samuel Herrera during last week's game at Santa Maria High. Herrera was voted Player of the Week for his game on Oct. 19, when he rushed for 188 yards against Morro Bay. 

 Peter Klein

Samuel Herrera has been a revelation for the Saints.

Santa Maria's sophomore running back is nearly at 900 yards on the season, playing in only seven games. He's also rushed for 13 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

After rushing for 188 yards on 32 against Morro Bay on Oct. 19, Herrera was nominated for our Player of the Week poll.

He's the winner.

Herrera was voted the Player of the Week for week nine. 

Herrera received 340 total votes during the week, well in front of Nipomo's Carmelo Hernandez, who finished with 243 total votes.

Herrera isn't done, though. The youngster is up for the Week 10 award as well after rushing for 156 yards on 21 carries with two more touchdowns. 

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers.

