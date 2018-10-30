Samuel Herrera has been a revelation for the Saints.
Santa Maria's sophomore running back is nearly at 900 yards on the season, playing in only seven games. He's also rushed for 13 touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
After rushing for 188 yards on 32 against Morro Bay on Oct. 19, Herrera was nominated for our Player of the Week poll.
He's the winner.
Herrera was voted the Player of the Week for week nine.
Herrera received 340 total votes during the week, well in front of Nipomo's Carmelo Hernandez, who finished with 243 total votes.
Herrera isn't done, though. The youngster is up for the Week 10 award as well after rushing for 156 yards on 21 carries with two more touchdowns.