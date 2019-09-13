The Saints are back to .500.
Santa Maria's football team rolled past Bakersfield Golden Valley at home Friday night to move to 2-2 on the season.
The Saints scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters and eased to a non-league win at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium over the Bulldogs (1-3).
Santa Maria led 14-0 at halftime.
Sammy Herrera scored once and Dominick Martinez accounted for two touchdowns for the Saints.
"The defense played well," said Dan Ellington, the Saints' coach.
Santa Maria started the season with a 42-6 loss to Righetti (4-0), then beat San Marcos 33-29 in the second week of the season before falling to Santa Ynez 38-17 last week.
The Saints have an interesting task in front of them next week. They travel to Visalia to play Mt. Whitney, a team they lose to twice last season, including 77-0 in the playoffs. But Mt. Whitney is 0-4 this season. A road win would give Santa Maria a 3-2 record heading into its bye. The Saints then take on San Luis Obispo on Oct. 4 at home.
Valley Christian 65, Laton 28
The Lions moved to 2-0 on the season as Tyler McCoy scored three touchdowns on the ground and also threw four touchdowns.
On defense, McCoy had 15 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. The Lions scored 17 points in the first quarter, 29 in the second and 19 in the second half. They limited Laton to six points in the first quarter, six more in the second and 16 points in the second half.
Matt Holihan had two rushing touchdowns for VCA and Timmy Trenkle caught a pair of touchdown passes.
Girls tennis
Orcutt Academy 7, Santa Maria 2
Five Orcutt singles players won in straight sets, and Riley Speer took a 7-6 (4), 4-6 (10) win in a third set tiebreak as the Spartans moved to 3-7, 3-2 with an Ocean League win over the Saints at the Minami Center.
The only thing that kept the Saints from walking out of Ralph Baldivies Stadium with a home shut out was a late touchdown from Golden Valley. …
Kayla Pablo, Melani Amarasekora, Korrina Bender, Isabelle Lopez and Shivani Panchel all won in straight sets for the Spartans. Pablo won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singlse, and Amarasekora dropped one game at No. 2.
Doubles tandems Samantha Gonzalez and Jessica Arredondo, and ALondra Cabrera and Jenny Aquino each garnered a win for the Saints. Genevieve Greco and Ashley Moreno earned Orcutt's doubles point.