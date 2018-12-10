The Outlaws have won another tournament.
The 12-and-under youth team from Santa Maria captured the title at the Xtreme Diamond Sports Christmas Classic in Atascadero on Sunday, winning a third straight championship for the travel baseball team.
The team will next be representing Santa Maria in the USSSA Christmas Classic on Dec 15 and 16. The team will play at the Big League Dreams complex in Chino Hills.
"It will be a great experience for the boys," said team coach Mario Dedios.
In last weekend's tournament, Carlos Ceja won MVP honors.
The team allowed only two walks throughout the entire tournament and gave up six runs.
"There was some great pitching by Zachary Saucedo, Andru Angulo, Josue Garcia, Thomas Zepeda, Andrew Sandoval and Jacob McMillan," Dedios said.
The Outlaw players are Mario DeDios, Izzik Martinez, James Fakoury, Jayden Cervantes, Chris Saucedo, Zack Saucedo along with Garcia, Ceja, McMillan, Angulo and Sandoval.
The team is coached by DeDios, Tony Rodriguez, and David Martinez