Dennis Miller saved his best for last Saturday morning.
The 13-year-old moved into the lead on the last lap on the Santa Maria High School track and won the Youth Triathlon Division at the third annual Santa Maria Duathlon-Triathlon with a total time of 14 minutes, 8 seconds. He finished two seconds ahead of runner-up Boston Mastuszewiez, who finished in a swift 14:10.
"I've been to about 20 triathlons. I like the running part best," said Dennis, who is from Santa Maria.
"This is the third (Santa Maria Duathlon-Triathlon) that I've been to. I've won before."
For the third year, the Santa Maria swimming program hosted the event. The Youth Triathlon competition was strictly an individual one and consisted of a 100-yard swim, a 1 1/2-mile bike ride and a 1/2-mile run, that consisted of two laps around the Santa Maria track.
The Adult Duathlon Division consisted of team and individual competition. Compettitors did a 1/2-mile run, a 350-yard swim and 1 1/2-mile run. Adult competitors finished at a tent area on the grass across from the Karl Bell Aquatic Center at Santa Maria.
Dennis Miller, who is home-schooled, said he has been running for years.
"My dad (Jeff Miller) takes my brother, sister and I out running a lot," Dennis said.
A total of 67 competitors competed at the event Saturday. Event coordinators Brian Wallace and Stephanie Vargas seemed pleased with the turnout.
Wallace is Santa Maria's athletic director. He also coaches the cross country and track teams. Vargas is the Santa Maria girls swim team coach.
"This is a little bit of a fundraiser (for the Santa Maria swim program), and it just gets the community out here and people have a good time," Vargas said.
Several members of the Santa Maria swim program assisted at the event.
Vargas competed herself, in the duathlon individual division. Wallace, who is an accomplished distance runner, won the adult individual event in 24:53. Ben Wieman finished second in 25:41.
Several Santa Maria swim team members competed. Junior Clarita Mendoza was one of those. She competed in the team division of the adult duathlon event.
"It's a fun thing to do, and it helps me stay in shape," Mendoza said.
Adults enthusiastically cheered on the youngsters during the triathlon. One adult had to help a young competitor get his bike helmet off during the running portion of the event. Another competitor forgot to take his helmet off to give to a volunteer worker as he was about to start the running portion.
To save time, he simply kept his helmet on during the two laps.
Santa Marians Joy Labelle and Steven Youngblood won the team competition in the Adult division in 20:38. Youngblood coached the Santa Maria varsity girls cross country team last fall, and coaches in the school's track program.
Santa Maria swim program members Yair Torres and Diana Gomez finished second in 20:55 in the adult team competition.