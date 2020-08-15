Santa Maria High grad Yeimi Baez readies to cheer at Tiffin University in Ohio

Yeimi Baez was interested in Tiffin University. The school’s cheer coach, Katelyn Moore, was interested in having Baez on the Tiffin cheer squad.

Thus Baez, who graduated from Santa Maria High School this spring, will attend Tiffin and be on the school’s cheer team in the 2020-21 school year.

“I’ll be on the (Tiffin) stunt team and the cheer team,” said Baez.

+3 From the Vault: Johnnie Gray's journey began at Lompoc High and ended up in Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Gray was always an above average athlete, but he preferred baseball. He never played football, that is until his senior year of high school when Gray joined the Brave football team as a defensive back.

Tiffin University is a private school located in Tiffin, Ohio. Baez said she earned a partial cheer scholarship to go there.

“I also received a few other scholarships to go to Tiffin,” including a 2020 President Scholarship, worth $13,000, because of her academic marks at Santa Maria, said Baez.

“(Tiffin) reached out to me last year,” Baez followed up, and she decided to attend Tiffin.

+6 Difference-makers: Ryan Teixeira's impact hasn't faded Though it's been 3 1/2 years since his passing, there are still signs of Ryan Teixeira's life all over the Central Coast.

“The year before that, (the Santa Maria cheer squad) competed in the World Class Cheer Competition at Knott’s Berry Farm, and we won,” said Baez.

The Santa Maria High graduate said, “I started following Tiffin on the World Class Cheer page, and I was really impressed with the school.

“(Moore) texted me about a month ago. I did my research on them, I liked it,” and Baez decided to make Tiffin the next stop in her educational career.

Baez said Santa Maria’s cheer coach, Saryna Solano, nominated her for the World Class Cheer scholarship, “and that’s how (Moore) found me.”

+3 Zayda Altheide changes course, will continue softball career at Puget Sound After months of cancellations, Altheide was finally able to celebrate a bit. She certainly deserved it.

Baez said Moore has followed up when it comes to communicating with her.

“She’s been in touch with me, giving me information about what’s going on with the school, orientations and so forth.“ The enrollment for the 2019 Tiffin fall semester was 3,013. Baez said the school will be able to hold in-person classes during the 2020 fall semester in the midst of the COVID-19 virus.