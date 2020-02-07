Santa Maria High drag race team makes history in Pomona as FOX Sports cameras follow along

“I’ve built the roll cage. I ripped out the old one and put in the new one,” said senior Alberto Solis. “I’ll probably become a mechanic but I might give driving a try.”

“I grew up around cars and worked on cars with my dad,” said SMHS sophomore Hazel Perez, one of two girls on the team. “When I heard about the race team, I didn’t know about drag racing but I knew about cars.

“What I don’t know, coach teaches us. He also teaches us about always staying positive and about the importance of getting our education. He really keeps us motivated.”

“It’s kind of like a little family,” said SMHS sophomore Alize Torres, the team’s other girl. "Hazel is my best friend. She has more experience and teaches me about cars.”

“We all do a little bit of everything, from working on the engine, to helping with the tools and even cleaning the car,” said Perez.

“The only thing that’s sad is that we’re going to lose four seniors to graduation,” said Torres.

Greg Dreher is the only team member, other than coach Almaguer, who isn’t a student.

Dreher, 43, is a water service operator from Bakersfield who is the team’s driver.