San Luis Obispo County high schools denied in bid to restart athletic activities

+4 Player of the Decade: Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy took versatility to an extreme level McCoy's career statistics at Santa Ynez are hard to fathom. He threw for over 2,500 yards and 23 touchdowns as a quarterback. He also accumulated over 1,000 career rushing yards with 13 career touchdowns. (He has three touchdown runs over 95 yards). McCoy also amassed more than 500 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.

"We were naturally disappointed because we had run a very clean program with multiple oversight steps and were in total alignment with the published guidelines on outdoor summer camp operations. Over the entire span of the program we had no students or staff report to camp with any illnesses."

Hitchen said he had hoped Mission Prep's restart program could be mirrored by other area schools as they resume activities.

"We want to do whatever it takes to open all schools in the fall and get all local athletes back on the field," Hitchen said. "We have great leadership in our county health department and in our athletic department and we are just hopeful that local conditions will allow them to reconsider these types of programs so we all can just get back to work leading kids."

Santa Barbara County readies for restart

The San Luis Obispo County ruling comes as other Central Coast schools ready to resume activities. Officials in Santa Barbara County have interpreted Gov. Newsom's return guidelines differently, with all athletic programs instituting strict guidelines that limit activities, enforce social distancing and adhere to other safety protocols.