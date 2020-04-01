You are the owner of this article.
Running out of hope: Area coaches have athletes stay in shape, though they're doubtful season will resume

Upon the announcement that all spring sports in the area were suspended because of COVID-19, the coronavirus, area coaches gave their athletes guidelines to try to stay in shape on their own.

Golfers, tennis players and runners would seem to have the best chance of getting out. Walking and running have been encouraged in the wake of COVID-19, the coronavirus, as long as proper distancing is maintained.

Multiple golf courses in the area were open at press time to golfers.

A Santa Maria Recreation and Parks spokesperson confirmed at press time that the Minami Center tennis court was open to players as long as they adhered to proper distancing. Personnel at area golf courses have stressed distancing as well.

However, there is the matter as to whether or not area athletes in spring sports will have a sport to come back to this academic year.

Santa Maria boys golf coach Jay Cheney said that all his players took clubs home. Then came the statewide shelter in place order that California Governor Gavin Newsom issued on March 20 because of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

“Rancho Maria was open. Some San Luis Obispo County courses were open, too,” Cheney said in a text. “I encouraged the boys to try those courses as well.

“Unfortunately it’s looking like that is all going to be in vain. It seems like only a matter of time before high school follows the NCAA and cancels all sports seasons.”

Cheney said, “I feel bad for my seniors. They had worked diligently to improve, and we were looking like we would be much more competitive in our league.”

Since Cheney and other coaches spoke with the Times, COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County have spiked.

Late last month, the CIF State office issued a news release stating that the organization would revisit the issue April 3 of whether or not to formally cancel spring post-season competition.

At press time, there had been no announcement as to whether or not the remainder of area spring high school sports seasons has been cancelled. The state's schools superintendent expects schools to be closed for the remainder of the academic year on Tuesday.

Santa Maria boys tennis coach Julianne Dolan texted, “It’s been quite a time with how everything has unfolded.

“I’ve kept in touch with my team through texts. A few have tried to get out to play some tennis together, but there hasn’t been anything regular.”

Dolan said, “I’ll send some YouTube tennis videos their way as well. With the shelter-in-place order, it really limits what my players can do.”

Before the shelter-in-place order went into effect, Orcutt Academy boys volleyball coach Bri Decker said, “I recommended that (players) hike and try to keep getting time with a volleyball if they have one at home.”

Since then, there has been a problem with crowding on some hiking trails nationwide.

Decker said, “The huge downfall of the season is that we had just started a car wash fundraiser for our team with Splash-N-Dash in Orcutt.

“As per our athletic director and COVID-19 protocol, we had to cancel all team transactions on March 13 so we have a $1,200 outstanding balance that we owe and not really any opportunity to sell the cards. I’m currently working with Splash-N-Dash to navigate this ordeal.”

Before the shelter-in-place order went into effect, and soon after the notification that area spring sports were suspended, Santa Maria softball coach Greg Guerrero said, “We had a team meeting. I explained the importance that they keep conditioning and throwing in preparation of the season resuming.

“They are hopeful the season will continue.”

