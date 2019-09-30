The Santa Ynez Pirates picked up their first Channel League girls tennis victory Thursday afternoon, defeating the Cabrillo Conquistadores 14-4 in Vandenberg Village.
Conqs’ No. 1 singles player, Kayla Kling, was near perfect, sweeping three sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 and Cabrillo’s Rachel Carlos picked up a 6-4 win in the final set of the day but the rest of the afternoon belonged to the Pirates.
“Rachel was down throughout that last set and she did a great job coming back to give us our final point,” said Cabrillo coach Randy Hohimer. “Kayla came out with fire and determination and put on the best performance today.”
“I played pretty well. I really cut down on mistakes today,” said Kling. “They had some hard tactics — lots of spinners and slices that were hard to keep up with. I had to make a lot of adjustments. It was definitely not an easy day.”
“We swept doubles, won all nine,” said Santa Ynez coach Edwin Portillo. “Their top singles player (Kling) is solid. It was a great experience for our girls to play her. We couldn’t beat her but it was good to see our girls fight hard in the rest of the singles matches. Two of them didn’t give up another game.”
Emmy Withrow, playing at No. 1, and Claire Collison, at No. 2, went 6-0, 6-0 in their remaining sets against Cabrillo’s Rachel Carlos and Isabella Morales.
“It was my first time playing Cabrillo,” said Withrow. “My ground strokes were good today. After I lost my first set (to Kling), I just wiped it out of my memory, forgot about it, and my confidence began to build during the rest of the match.”
The Pirates Ella Christianson also picked up a 6-2 win over Morales to give the Pirates a 5-4 edge in singles.
“Ella didn’t know she was playing singles today until the last minute,” said Portillo. “She won a set for us and did a great job against their top two players.”
In doubles, it was all Pirates who went 9-0.
Most of the sets were close and competitive but Santa Ynez was able to come away with wins across the board.
No. 1, Alana Hinkens and Isabella Curti, No. 2 Alexa Yacoub and Sophia Curti and No. 3 Clara Newton and Camilla Curti battled to sweeps of Cabrillo No. 1 Mia Crissone and Erin Mars, No. 2 Madelyn Hapil and Isabel Berry and No. 3 Lauren Pulido and Tori Gordon. Dorothy Guthrie subbed in for Pulido in the final set.
“It was a great win,” said Portillo. “I’m proud of the way every one played today.”
“We’re a young team, basically sophomores and juniors and just one senior,” said Hohimer. “But the girls are getting better every day.”
Cabrillo is back in action Friday when the Conqs host Orcutt Academy in a non-league match and gets back to Channel League play Tuesday with home match against Cabrillo.
Santa Ynez (5-7-1, 1-1 Channel League) next hosts Dos Pueblos in a Channel League match on Tuesday.
San Marcos 14, Santa Ynez 4
Fiona Kinsella lost three games in a three-set sweep at No. 3 singles, Natasha Gill dropped six in a three-set sweep at No. 1, and the Royals beat the Pirates in a Channel League match at Santa Ynez on Tuesday.
Alexa Yacoub and Alana Hinkens teamed for two doubles wins for Santa Ynez.
Girls Golf
Santa Ynez 270, Lompoc 320
Santa Ynez picked up a Channel League girls golf win with a victory over the Lompoc Braves at the La Purisima Golf Club in Lompoc.
The Pirates were led by Marina Vengel, who earned medalist honors after shooting a 45.
Following Vengel were Bridget Callaghan (54), Emily Ruiz (55), Ryann Melville (57) and Caelyn Linane (59).
Pattie Matzie shot a 59 to lead the Braves.
Following Matzie were Haley Larsh (62), Ava Davis (63), Mikayla Nunez (67) and Avery Montgomery (69).
Santa Ynez next hosts Santa Barbara on Monday at the Alisal River course.
Lompoc is back at La Purisima Tuesday when the Braves host Dos Pueblos.
Girls Volleyball
Santa Ynez 3, Lompoc 1
The Pirates won the first set, dropped the second and then rebounded to win the next two for a Channel League girls volleyball victory Thursday night at Lompoc High School.
The Braves were a tough out through the first two sets. Santa Ynez won the first 25-18 before the Braves edged the Pirates in the second 25-23.
But the Pirates re-grouped and stormed through the final two sets 25-13 and 25-9.
Michaela Baker led Santa Ynez with 10 kills. Natalie Robles served up five aces. Tesering Hauenstein added seven kills, four blocks and three aces.
Santa Ynez is back home for its next match Tuesday against Dos Pueblos.
San Marcos 3, Santa Ynez 0
San Marcos swept Santa Ynez 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 in a Channel League girls volleyball match Tuesday at San Marcos.
Michaela Baker led the Pirates with 4 kills. Rylynn Ibarra had 12 digs and Natalie Robles had 3 service aces.