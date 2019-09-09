St. Joseph cruised past Lompoc in a non-league, cross-sectional boys water polo game on Monday.
The Knights beat the Braves 17-10 in a contest that was played at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
The Knights are in the CIF Central Section's Ocean League while Lompoc plays in the CIF Southern Section and the Channel League.
Justin Jones and Aden Anderson popped in six goals apiece.
Girls golf
Pioneer Valley 306, Mission Prep 309
The Panthers (2-2, 2–) moved into a tie for first place with Mission Prep and Nipomo by edging the Royals in an Ocean League match over nine holes on Blacklake’s Canyons course in Nipomo.
Pioneer Valley’s No. 5 golfer, Carmen Guerrero, shot a 63, six strokes better than Mission Prep’s No. 5 golfer, and that was the difference for the Panthers. The Royals’ Margret Heffernan was the medalist with a 55.
Julia Vargas and Breanna Villalobos both shot a 6O for the Panthers. Clarissa Novela (61), Madison Hernandez (62) and Guerrero followed for Pioneer Valley.
San Luis Obispo 248, Santa Ynez 257
The Tigers edged the Pirates in a tight non-league match at Alisal River Course in Solvang.
Morgan Blunt and Marina Vengel each shot 47 to lead the Pirates. Bridget Callaghan carded a 52 for Santa Ynez, Ryann Melville shot 54 and Emily Ruiz followed that up with a 57.
San Luis Obispo was led by Catie Leebrick who shot a 42 to earn medalist honors. Sophia Silacci (44), Ellery Yasumoto (46), Sophie Garza (63) and Sadie LaChopelle (53) rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.
Nipomo 271, Lompoc 296
The Titans won on the front nine at Monarch Dunes, which carries a par of 36.
Nipomo's Kaitlyn Nunez was the overall medalist with a 45. Lompoc's Pattie Matzie led the Braves.
The Titans next play at Monarch Dunes on Thursday in a non-league match against Cabrillo and and Santa Ynez.
Football
CIF Southern Section polls
Lompoc dropped to No. 8 in the CIF-SS Division 5 poll that was released on Monday.
The Braves are 2-1 after beating Bishop Diego 17-7 at home on Friday. Bishop Diego is receiving votes in the division.
Santa Barbara dropped a spot to No. 2 in Division 8. Despite a 2-1 record, Santa Ynez has yet to poll in Division 8.