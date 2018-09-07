BAKERSFIELD — The Saints were the lone Santa Maria Valley team to win in Bakersfield on Friday night as Santa Maria's football team defeated Golden Valley 42-30 in Bakersfield.
The Saints gapped the Bulldogs in the second half after leading 20-18 at halftime.
Santa Maria employed Dominic Martinez at quarterback and he accounted for a total of three touchdowns.
Sophomore running back Sammy Herrera scored twice for Santa Maria.
The Saints are now 2-2 on the season, with their losses coming to Righetti (3-1) and Santa Ynez (2-1).
They are scheduled to host Visalia Mt. Whitney next week. The Pioneers are 2-2 on the season.
Bakersfield Christian 38, St. Joseph 31
Down early in the first half, the Knights rallied to tie the game at 24-all by halftime.
But the Eagles just had too much firepower in the second half as Donte Harris ran wild through the St. Joseph defense, scoring at will, and handing the Knights their first loss of the Pepe Villasenor era.
The Knights are now 3-1 on the season and will head back to the Central Coast to face the Golden Eagles.
Harris had 31 carries for 315 yards and three touchdowns, according to statistics provided by the Bakersfield Californian.
The Knights scored 24 points in the second quarter, but sputtered at other times.
St. Joseph quarterback Chase Artopoeus competed 16 of 28 passes for 246 yards. Trevor Cole had eight catches for 108 yards yards and a 26-yard TD catch from Artopoeus.
Devin Guggia, St. Joseph's junior running back, had 98 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown. Darien Langley, a sophomore receiver, turned a short screen pass into a 51-yard touchdown catch.
EJ Brinez made his first impact on offense for the Knights. The receiver caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Cole on a trick play.