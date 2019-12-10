The Pioneer Valley boys soccer team defeated Nipomo Tuesday night to score its seventh win of the season.
Pioneer Valley beat Nipomo 2-0 as the Panthers got goals from Miguel Yriarte in the 15th minute, assisted by Johan Rodriguez, and Santiago Ayuso on a corner kick assisted by Jose Fuentes.
Pioneer Valley is 7-0-1 on the season after their win in Nipomo. The Panthers are scheduled to play at Bakersfield Centennial on Thursday.
Girls soccer
Pioneer Valley 2, Mission Prep 0
The Panthers improved to 2-5-1 on the season with a win over Mission Prep as Andrea Aguilera scored twice for Pioneer Valley.
The Panthers are scheduled to play at Santa Maria Thursday night at 6 p.m.