Pioneer Valley's Christian Aparicio (13) tries to keep possession of the ball in front of Cabrillo's Oscar Monroy-Rubio Tuesday in Santa Maria.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Pioneer Valley boys soccer team defeated Nipomo Tuesday night to score its seventh win of the season.

Pioneer Valley beat Nipomo 2-0 as the Panthers got goals from Miguel Yriarte in the 15th minute, assisted by Johan Rodriguez, and Santiago Ayuso on a corner kick assisted by Jose Fuentes.

Pioneer Valley is 7-0-1 on the season after their win in Nipomo. The Panthers are scheduled to play at Bakersfield Centennial on Thursday. 

Girls soccer

Pioneer Valley 2, Mission Prep 0

The Panthers improved to 2-5-1 on the season with a win over Mission Prep as Andrea Aguilera scored twice for Pioneer Valley.

The Panthers are scheduled to play at Santa Maria Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

