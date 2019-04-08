For the second week in a row, a Valley Christian Academy Lion earned top athlete recognition at the Round Table – and joined a Lompoc Brave in winning Monday’s awards.
This time, Tim Trenkle of Lions baseball earned the Male Athlete of the Week honor at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table inside Giavanni’s in Orcutt. Just last week, softball player Kyra Tullos of VCA won the female award.
Trenkle was named top athlete on the male side while LHS’s track and field athlete Kylie Yanez earned the Female honor.
Trenkle went on to pitch the perfect game on Tuesday against Maricopa – facing 15 batters and striking out 10 of them. At the bat, Trenkle touched home plate twice and batted in two base runners.
But Trenkle chose to give credit to the guys behind him: His outfielders and basemen.
“It’s just great to have a solid defense behind you,” Trenkle said. “It’s hard to get a solid 15 straight outs. The strikeouts helped out a lot, but they (Maricopa) had some pretty good hitters who could hit.”
Yanez won three separate events for LHS track and field at the Santa Maria dual last Wednesday. She blazed the 100 meter hurdles in 16.26 seconds, while winning the 400 meter in 1:04.86. Lastly, she helped anchor the girls’ 4x100 relay team that finished with a time of 52.47.
Yanez wasn’t there to accept her award due to a senior speech commitment, but her track and field teammate Julie Shepherd spoke on behalf of Yanez by stepping up to the microphone and sharing Yanez’s acceptance speech:
“I would like to say that I’m honored to receive this award because it is my first time receiving it,” Shepherd shared with the audience. “And I feel my hard work has truly paid off this season. I’ve gotten lots of personal records this season and I’m proud of myself. Thank you to all of the coaches who have helped me and have pushed me to do my best this year, especially my hurdles coach Nikko Hayes.”
Other highlights:
Orcutt Academy
The Spartans brought with them a boys golf, softball and track and field lineup at the Round Table.
Boys golf head coach Jim McManus went first and introduced his athlete Micah Rauscher. From there, softball head coach John Valencia shined a light on his athlete honorees Alidayi Talamantes and Arianna Contreras.
Athletic director Chad McKenzie wrapped things up for the Spartans by speaking on behalf of track and field – introducing athletes Justin Stites, Dylan Felix and Casey Daniels.
Lompoc
Athletic director Claudia Terrones filled in for Dick Barrett as the primary speaker of Braves athletics. All three of her athlete representatives came from the track and field team.
The Brave honorees were Shepherd, who Terrones announced was accepted into Chico State recently, Cameron Iribarren and Oscar Tenorio.
The Braves have a huge Channel League track and field meet on Wednesday at Dos Pueblos as they will take on San Marcos and the Chargers with first place on the line.
Cabrillo
Track and field head coach Russ French first shared how Westmont College commit Ty Hernandez fared down in the prestigious Arcadia Invite in the decathlon – as Hernandez went on to collect more than 5,000 points in events that brought out athletes from the East Coast and one competitor from Norway.
French then introduced his athlete representative who sat on the CHS side: Maiya McIntyre.
Boys tennis head coach David Riley then walked up next to share his gratitude toward the effort his team played against Orcutt Academy last Friday, which resulted in the narrow 10-8 Spartan win. Boys tennis was represented by Jonathan McGrath, Chance Siers and Kenneth Stevens.
Dan Troup concluded things for CHS by mentioning how successful the first-ever CHS boys volleyball alumni game went last Wednesday; from the CHS junior varsity versus staff game to the former players who came out to take on the 2019 varsity team.
Brandon Nieratko was on hand representing boys volleyball.
Santa Maria
The Saints had the deepest lineup of athletes at the Round Table: Going with 13 total athletes representing the swim teams, boys golf and track and field.
Stefanie Vargas spoke with pride about the direction the girls team has gone in this season, beginning the year at 4-1 in Ocean League games. Athlete representatives there were Angie Cruz, Marissa Velasquez and Clarita Mendoza.
On the boys side, Vargas introduced the trio of Jefferson Montar, Bryan Montanez and Angel Gonzalez. One thing Vargas pointed out was how quickly swimmers on both sides picked up the game of swimming – with some not trying swimming before until they reached high school.
Boys golf head coach Jay Cheney came next to share how his team’s individual scores have improved over the course of the year, a year he said he thought would be a rebuilding year. His golfers were Sahiv Sanchez, Aaron Madrigal and Adrian Arredondo.
Brian Wallace then echoed the work ethic of the Saint swimmers who have improved gradually inside the pool, before introducing track and field athletes Jedric Callado, Eric Perez, Grialda Gomez and Maria Cruz.
St. Joseph
Swimming was the main representative for Knights athletics at Giavanni’s.
Head coach Bianca McNeil had her trio of Ryan Galanski, Emily Sabedra and Luc Licoscos all sitting at the SJHS table. Athletic director Tom Mott was also in attendance.
Valley Christian Academy
The Lions were the final team to be recognized at the Round Table and had an all-baseball lineup at the weekly luncheon.
Pete Fortier was the keynote speaker for the Lions, as the athletic director had Trenkle, Richard Matias and Josiah Heller.
Not present at the Round Table were Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Santa Ynez and Hancock College.