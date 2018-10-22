Teams chasing league championships became the common theme inside Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt for Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.
From the boys water polo finals in the Channel League this week, to cross country runners vying for league and section final berths to lastly, four football teams in the Santa Maria Valley battling for a league championship this coming Friday – chasing the league crown became the topic of discussion during the weekly luncheon.
One of those football players battling for league glory is Adam Aldana of Valley Christian Academy, who was named the Male Athlete of the Week by the Round Table.
Aldana rumbled his way to 275 rushing yards in the 58-42 win over Trinity Christian last Thursday. That win placed the Lions at 5-2 overall. Their Friday contest against Coast Union is a battle of 2-0 teams in the Coast Valley League in that league championship contest.
“It’s my first time winning. I feel blessed,” Aldana said after accepting his award. “At first, we started off slow. They went up 14-0 and then our quarterback got mad because he got hit hard – and we all just woke up and brought the intensity back. We feel better and stronger now in getting ready to play Coast Union.”
The Female Athlete of the Week went to Karli Lundberg of Orcutt Academy girls golf, who shot a 92 and earned medalist honors at the CIF Central Section qualifier last Wednesday in Santa Maria. Lundberg was not present to accept her award due to a golf outing in Paso Robles, playing in the Central Section's Central Area Championship.
Other highlights:
Orcutt Academy
The Spartans football team is one of the area teams battling for a league title.
Orcutt Academy can claim at least a share of the Central Section Division 8-man title with a win over unbeaten Mission Prep this Friday. The Spartans, though, can also clinch the outright league title with a victory and Fresno Christian loss to Laton (Eagles are 5-1 in the league standings).
Ben Alberry spoke on behalf of the football team and brimmed with confidence about his guys’ chances against a stout Mission Prep team. His players on hand were Max Daniels, Alex Sutton, Casey Daniels and Cameron Carpenter.
Chad McKenzie then spoke on behalf of both cross country teams and girls golf, introducing cross country runner Mackenzie Webb and sharing the accolades Lundberg won.
Cabrillo
Head football coach A.J. Pateras returned to the Round Table to introduce two of what he called his most consistent players all season long: Linebackers Patrick Durham and Spencer Cothran. Pateras said both have led the team in tackles all season long.
Athletic director Dan Troup then spoke for the rest of the CHS fall sports – introducing cross country runners Alyssa Hess, Eddie Trejo, Serena Lopez, Jacob Brown and Javier Trejo. Plus introducing Katie Heath and Thea Regan of the girls golf team.
Pateras also announced that the annual Big Feed dinner at Sunset Honda in Lompoc takes place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The dinner brings both LHS and CHS together to help lead into Friday’s city championship battle.
Pioneer Valley
Jeff Monteiro spoke with passion about a former athlete of his from his Righetti years, Jaden Barney – who is quadriplegic but still supportive of his former coaches including Monteiro. Monteiro said Barney surprised him with a text message recently and shared how glad he was to hear from someone from his past.
He then spoke about the difficult week the Panthers had – who saw two Ocean League battles slip out of their hands on the girls volleyball court (lost 3-2 to Morro Bay) and football field (fell to Nipomo 14-13).
But still, the Panthers were well represented with six athletes at the luncheon: Ramses Valencia (cross country), Sergio Jaracuaro (cross country), Leo Contreras (football), Isaac Gonzalez (football), Shawn De La Pena (football) and Mark Martinez (football). Panthers football are now preparing for their annual Main Street showdown with Santa Maria this Friday.
Santa Maria
Football head coach Dan Ellington continued to speak about the rivalry contest against Pioneer Valley – and also offered his support of Righetti during its Foster Road showdown against St. Joseph, reminding the crowd that he’s a Righetti graduate.
The Saints had four football players on hand: Michael Velazquez, Samuel Herrera, Brayan Soriano and Fabian Montano.
Brian Wallace then took the stage to share updates on cross country and introduced John Barrajas, Noel Santiago and Dennis Tello.
Lompoc
Dick Barrett gave a history lesson about the Lompoc/Cabrillo contest and how the records don’t really matter.
“In 2009, LHS was winless, Cabrillo had one win…and the stadium was still full,” Barrett recalled, detailing how the community still shows up for an event like this one.
Football players Gera Hernandez – who has helped pave the way with opening up running lanes for the Braves’ offense – and Christian Tenorio – who caught two touchdown passes in Lompoc’s 47-7 Homecoming rout of San Marcos – were on hand for LHS. Jessy Gonzalez and Aaliyah Banda of cross country were also in attendance.
Lompoc football is one win away from completing a perfect 5-0 in its first season as a member of the Channel League. The Braves haven’t lost a league game since the 2010 season.
St. Joseph
Tom Mott not only introduced his athletes Brian Regalato (cross country), Jacob Ward (cross country), Noe Carlos (football) and Nathan Halsell (football), but praised the youth football coaches in the area for helping prepare the crop of seniors and juniors playing for league titles on the football field this Friday.
Righetti
Tony Payne piggybacked off of what Mott said in his gratitude toward the youth coaches in the region who help coach the future of football in the region.
He then brought out his entire offensive line: Andrew Martinez, Henry Aguilar, Elijah Shuffield, Cristian Mondol and Isaias Villegas.
Valley Christian Academy
Randy Stanford returned to speak on behalf of Lions football before their huge contest against Coast Union.
Aldana, Ethan McCoy, Juan Perez and Andrew Sparlin were the quartet of Lion football players who sat in the VCA table at Giavanni’s.
Hancock College
Much like Orcutt Academy, Righetti, St. Joseph, VCA and Lompoc, the Bulldogs find themselves in the thick of their own title race: The American Pacific Conference title race at 2-0 in the standings.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 on Saturday and 2-0 in the APC after blowing out Santa Monica 52-0. That win now leaves AHC and L.A Pierce as the lone unbeatens in the conference standings.
Athletic director Kim Ensing was in attendance. Offensive coordinator Seth Damron once again took the speaking duties for Bulldogs football, introducing two athletes whom he said were instrumental in the shutout of Santa Monica: Quarterback Steve Schouten and linebacker Angelo Ortiz.
Damron also announced that this Saturday’s home game against traditional rival Santa Barbara City College is Military Appreciation Day. Kickoff is 2 p.m.
Santa Ynez was the only school that wasn’t in attendance at the Round Table.