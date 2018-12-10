The male athlete of the week winner rained down seven 3-pointers to lift his team past a Fresno area powerhouse on Saturday. The female recipient scored 78 combined points in last week’s Mullahey Ford Tournament.
Steven Vasquez of St. Joseph boys basketball and Bella Robles of Lompoc girls basketball took home top honors at Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table at Giavanni’s in Orcutt.
Vasquez ended his Saturday night by dropping 31 points on Fresno Edison – which went 22-9 last season and has produced nine seasons of winning 20 games or more since the 2004-05 season. Vasquez said his point guards helped create the multiple scoring opportunities for him against the Tigers.
“The game was really energetic. They had a hard press. They didn’t get tired easily and threw a lot of traps. But our point guards did a great job of getting us out of the traps and press. It caused easy buckets,” Vasquez said. “They would find me in the corners and just kept shooting.”
Robles earned all-tournament honors after guiding the Braves to a 3-1 mark at the tournament that was held at San Luis Obispo and Nipomo High. Robles said the Braves had to fight off the injury bug to win three of four tournament games.
“We lost Mya Mendoza in the overtime game (against Arvin High) and she’s a big contributor for us pushing the ball, scoring and getting on defense. One of our other players Kayla Taylor got hurt that game as well,” Robles said. “But we’re sharing the ball more and everyone on the team scores – so it’s not a one-person show.”
Other highlights:
Cabrillo
Athletic director Dan Troup took the microphone first to start the luncheon and gave praise to the wrestling side for CHS.
He spoke about the growth of girls wrestling with Miiya Adames in attendance and then raved about the boys wrestling performance against Lompoc – which was a narrow 42-37 win for the Braves, but a contest that saw CHS win six dual matches. Ryley Daltorio represented boys wrestling for CHS.
Troup wrapped things up for CHS by talking about the boys soccer team’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Nipomo last Thursday, which awarded the Conquistadores their first win of the season. Javy Ojeda and Eli Pellot, who scored the game-winning goal against NHS, were on hand.
Orcutt Academy
The Spartans went with a girls basketball and boys soccer representation at Giavanni’s.
Girls basketball head coach Tom Robb spoke first to share how his team is young, but has shown lots of energy during their fast 6-1 start. Vanessa Salazar and Mariah Lopez were two of Robb’s players who sat inside the restaurant.
Josh Bennett then gave updates on the boys soccer team, currently 3-3 overall. Josiah DeBruno and Daniel Acosta were on hand for the Spartans.
Santa Maria
Brian Wallace did the talking for Saints athletics – and had a boys soccer lineup at the Round Table.
Erick Romero and Jonathan Santos represented Saints boys soccer who are currently unbeaten at 6-0-2.
Santa Ynez
Ashley Coelho was the keynote speaker for the Pirates – who had boys soccer, boys wrestling and girls basketball representatives filling the back end of Giavanni’s.
Coelho – who coaches a sport in all three academic seasons – first introduced Ivan Virgen and Diego Reynoso of boys soccer to the luncheon crowd. Wrestling had Richard Sandoval and Armando Contreras in attendance.
Girls basketball was represented by Lita Wright and Malia Loos.
Valley Christian Academy
Randy Stanford handled the talking duties for the Lions – giving updates on VCA girls basketball.
Stanford brought out Lindsay Mikkelson and Jenna Mason to the weekly gathering. Both are freshman who have averaged more than five points per game for the 3-1 Lions.
Lompoc
Dick Barrett followed up on what Troup said about wrestling by sharing how exhilarating the contests between Lompoc and Cabrillo went for both girls and boys.
He first introduced Marlen Carrillo to the Round Table, who won the girls heavyweight contest in the Wednesday meet.
Barrett then introduced Jacob Nunez, who wrestles in Lompoc’s heavyweight division and came away a big winner in the Rumble at the Rock Invitational on Saturday held in Morro Bay.
Robles and Kayla Taylor sat in at the LHS table while serving as the honorees for Braves girls basketball.
St. Joseph
Tom Mott had an all-basketball trio at the Round Table.
The athletic director and boys basketball head coach first brought out Natalie Reynoso and Zayda Altheide from the girls basketball side and then had Vasquez stand up and get recognized by the Round Table, following his 31-point evening against Edison.
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Jeff Monteiro wrapped up the Round Table by introducing his quartet of athletes; all of them representing boys wrestling and boys soccer.
Heavyweight wrestler Shawn De La Pena and Jacob Limon were the first to stand and get claps by the crowd. Boys soccer was recognized through Jonathan Vieyra and Edgar Diaz.
Righetti and Hancock College were the only schools not in attendance. The Round Table meets one more time on Monday, Dec. 17 before going on its holiday break.