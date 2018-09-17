Monday’s edition of the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table honored this pair of stars from St. Joseph and Santa Ynez: A versatile football athlete who helped knock off a previously unbeaten team and a tennis star who swept her opponents last Tuesday.
Trevor Cole and Claire Collison received applause and praise from their teammates and those gathered inside Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt during the weekly luncheon.
The versatile Knight football player Cole posted these numbers to claim the Male Athlete of the Week honor: 98 receiving yards, one interception that was returned for 64 yards, a kickoff return that stretched for 76 yards and lastly, three touchdowns – all against a Bakersfield Centennial team that entered Jay Williams Stadium on Friday at 4-0.
“We had a good week of practice, prepared well and our coaches did a really good job of preparing us – and it showed on Friday night,” Cole said regarding the 48-28 upset of the previously unbeaten Golden Hawks.
Collison delivered this kind of day with the racket in her hands: A sweep of Paso Robles’ singles players by scores of 6-2, 6-0 and 6-0 last Tuesday. She serves as the Pirates’ No. 1 singles option.
“It’s my first time to one of these things – so I didn’t know what was really going on,” Collison said regarding her first experience at the Round Table. “This year, I’ve worked so much harder during the summer season and it’s paid off a lot. My game has turned around a lot (on the court).”
Other highlights:
Orcutt Academy
Art Lopez went first to share updates on the girls tennis team, while accompanied by athletes Paige Wells and Emma Valencia.
Athletic director Chad McKenzie went to the stage next to share this milestone moment for the girls volleyball team: The Spartans have won 10 games this early in the season, already matching the program’s single season record in 2017 and 2010. The athletes present were Gabriela Sanchez and Zaley Bennett of the 10-4-2 Spartans.
Ben Alberry wrapped things up for the Spartans by talking about his football team’s 54-6 rout of Lebec Frazier Mountain in a CIF Central Section 8-man game. Alex Sutton, Mitchel McMann and Max Daniels were on hand for football.
Cabrillo
Athletic director Dan Troup had a girls tennis and girls volleyball group at the Round Table.
Karly Kovach, Paris Wynne and Shelby Wuitschick represented Conquistadores girls tennis. Nicole Miyamoto was the lone girls volleyball representative – who is currently planning the annual Tie-Dye girls volleyball contest between CHS and Lompoc High set for Sept. 25, Troup says.
Troup concluded things for the Conqs by sharing this update involving CHS football: The Conqs now practice at Vandenberg Air Force Base on the sprint turf field near the Duane Wolf Fitness Center on Wednesdays, which helps prepare CHS for games that are played outside of football grass.
Valley Christian Academy
Girls volleyball and football were on hand for the Lions.
Head volleyball coach Rebecca Maples raved about the effort of her players this season as Heather Knutsen and Ellie Casazza were sitting on the VCA side for the luncheon.
Athletic director Pete Fortier brought out football players Andrew Sparlin and Timmy Trenkle.
Santa Ynez
Jake Kawlkowski did most of the talking for Pirates athletics – as the boys water polo head coach introduced his athletes Henry Allen and Keller Haws.
But from there, the head coach passed the microphone to McKenna Olsen of the girls tennis team who delivered updates on her team and introduced her teammate Collison.
Football player Sam Castillo, who helps anchor the offensive line, then took the microphone to share updates of Pirates football and introduce his teammate Alex Lammers, who plays tight end and outside linebacker.
St. Joseph
Athletic director Tom Mott was the spokesperson for the girls tennis team, describing the relentless effort of players Janelle Brickey and Katelynn Haskell, who were in attendance.
Bianca McNeil then took the stage to talk about the boys water polo team, as the head coach talked about the play of sophomores Luke Licoscos and Ryan Zimmerman who ate lunch at the event.
Head football coach Pepe Villasenor then ended things for the Knights by not only introducing Cole, but talked about the play of his linemen Alex Ontiveros and Jakob Hernandez – both of whom Villasenor said were a huge part in the Knights’ 20-point win last Friday.
Lompoc
With Dick Barrett absent, Claudia Terrones did the talking for the Braves.
The athletic director spoke about how glad she is to see the return of the boys water polo program – as Mark Ainsworth and Jarred Torres sat in the LHS table for the Round Table. Both players, Terrones said, have been instrumental in providing an effort in the pool for the program’s return.
Terrones then shared the girls volleyball program’s current status as a 5-5 team in a very tough Channel League. But says the Brave players – including Amy Bommersbach and Kayla Thompson who were on hand – have had a positive state of mind despite the challenges.
Rounding out the Braves’ contingent of athletes were Aaron Nunez of football and Dawani Layog and Leanne Alcantara of girls tennis.
Pioneer Valley
Jeff Monteiro continued to serve as the keynote speaker of Panthers athletics.
Pioneer Valley went with a girls volleyball, girls tennis and water polo lineup at Giavanni’s. Charlotte Ionata and Morgan Krause stood up for girls volleyball. Jordan Dodson and Sarah Nuno were representing girls tennis. Lastly, Alyssa Cuevas (girls water polo) and Gervesh Nanalis (boys water polo) rounded out the Panther athletes at the Round Table.
Righetti
Football head coach Tony Payne did the bulk of the talking for Warriors athletics.
Payne first described, what he called, a friendly atmosphere at Soledad – praising the respect the community had for RHS during the Warriors’ 42-12 road rout last Friday. His football players on hand were Anthony Porcho, Isaiah Gayfield, Christian Roseborough and Logan Mortensen.
Jahnine Ricafrente and Jenna Wuethrich got a chance to hang out with the other Warrior athletes while representing girls volleyball. Boys water polo had the trio of Ryan Lucas, Jaden Green and Tanner Scott on hand. Hailey Wilson of the girls water polo program was the lone representative for her team.
Hancock College
Football was the lone sport in attendance for the Bulldogs.
Offensive coordinator Seth Damron spoke about the thriller on Saturday against state ranked Ventura College – saying how the Bulldogs made the mistake of giving VC too much time in the end, but raved about the effort of AHC against a state powerhouse in the junior college realm. Running back Isaac Bausley, who has split carries with lead rusher Ryheem Skinner, was introduced by Damron.
Santa Maria High was the lone member of the Round Table that wasn’t in attendance at the Round Table.