Hancock College was up to the challenge. The Bulldogs' Eddie Battle scored on the game-opening kickoff and Hancock went on to a 45-14 win over Pasadena City College in the Pacific League opener for both schools. A Maurice Smith touchdown gave Hancock a 14-0 lead in the first 2:02 of the game. Although Pasadena City hung around early, the Bulldogs were able to blow the game open late in the first half.