It was a Righetti High basketball sweep at Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table – as both athletes dominated their All-Star game appearances on Saturday.
Alijah Paquet was honored at Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt as this week’s Female Athlete of the Week – after she dropped 25 points and won the 3-point competition at the 29th Annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball spectacular at Hancock College.
Fellow RHS Warrior Caleb Thomas went on to claim the Male Athlete of the Week honor. The University of Tulane football commit, playing in his final high school basketball game, earned Most Valuable Player honors for the South team by scoring 20 points and collecting seven rebounds.
Paquet said she was surprised to win the award.
“This was my goal this year (to win the weekly award). But I was surprised that you could win it after the season,” Paquet said, smiling.
The football standout Thomas said he was glad to showcase his basketball skills one more time.
“I had a great time playing in the game. It was an awesome opportunity,” said Thomas, who added he received support from his future coaches at Tulane, saying “I’ve talked to them and they like it because it shows I’m versatile and can move.”
Other highlights:
Orcutt Academy
The Spartans began with the deep lineup of boys golf, softball, track and field and boys volleyball at the Round Table.
Boys golf head coach Jim McManus started first by sharing how he’s coaching an experienced group this spring season, which he says makes it easier to coach his group due to the continuity. He had golfers Cesar Lopez and Robbie Birch as his honorees.
Softball head coach John Valencia came next to introduce his trio of Kaitlyn Golden, Reina Segovia and Shawnie Flores – all three helping lead the Spartans to a 7-3 start.
Athletic director Chad McKenzie wrapped things up by introducing the Spartan quartet of Mackenzie Webb (track and field), Sierra Skinner (track and field), Aidan Sores (track and field) and boys volleyball representative Kaden Bennett.
St. Joseph
Boys golf coach Jim Fosdick talked first for the Knights – detailing how competitive the season has been for SJHS and sharing the strong work ethic of his golfers who were in attendance: Grayson Arensdorf and Luke Adam.
Ethan Otremba of boys track and field then came next to speak on how the Knights have fared during their season.
Lompoc
Dick Barrett once again spoke on behalf of Braves athletics, going with a four-athlete contingent at Giavanni’s.
Barrett introduced his athletes Michelle Hill (softball), Merrick Zellers (boys golf), Jovany Lucatero (track and field) and Cailin Daniels (track and field).
Valley Christian Academy
Stephanie Cortner took the stage to share updates on the Lions softball team while bringing out a trio of athletes.
The softball head coach’s honorees from the diamond were Kassidy Heller, Emylie Czap and Kyra Tullos.
Cabrillo
Like Orcutt Academy, the Conquistadores had a deep group filling their designated area at the Round Table.
Track and field head coach Russ French began things for the Conqs by sharing the accomplishments of his athletes over the course of the season, including some young talent that are experiencing varsity for the first time. Representing track and field were Stephanie Rodriguez, Katie Gomez, Josiah Meyers and Izaac Williams.
Athletic director Dan Troup then took the stage to speak on softball and boys volleyball. The CHS softball honorees were Hannah Mendoza and Antoinette Terrones. Boys volleyball was represented through Sam Schmidt and Christian Montoya.
Righetti
Softball head coach Brian Toomoka went first as his team was the spring sports representative for the Warriors. Toomoka introduced his players Lisette Hernandez, Riley Milan and Maddie Gamble.
From there, athletic director and boys basketball head coach Kevin Barbarick switched the focus to winter sports as he illustrated, through words, the strong performances of Paquet and Thomas at the Saturday All-Star game.
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Jeff Monteiro spoke shortly for PVHS before he turned the microphone over to the three athlete representatives from the Panthers: Charlotte Ionata, Jasmine Magana and Cristhy Olivera.
All three stood up on the stage to share how the Panthers have fared during the track season.
Hancock College
Softball head coach Scia Maumausolo first thanked the Round Table for hosting the event each week – saying in her native region of San Diego, there’s nothing similar that’s offered to the prep and college athletes down in the 619.
She then introduced her athletes Zaiden Bakke, Mackenzie Caspian and Shaylyn Coy.
Then, track and field head coach Louie Quintana concluded things by shining a light on his athlete trio at the luncheon Leterian Brandon, Zoran Vargas and Luis Soto.
Not in attendance were Santa Maria and Santa Ynez.