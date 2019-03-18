Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table honored a familiar face on the track and recognized an impact freshman baseball player at Hancock College.
Rayann Booker of Righetti High track and field took home the Female Athlete of the Week award at Giavanni’s Pizzeria. Booker was recognized for her sprinting accomplishments by the Round Table before in 2018 – except this time Booker was a multiple winner and record setter at two separate track events last week.
Booker, a sophomore, earned first-place marks in the 100-meter run at the Central Coast Athletic Association FAT Meet at 12.05 and then at the Maurice Greene Invitational at Oaks Christian High with her time of 12.18. She also assisted the 4x100 team to a time of 49.52, which set a meet record at Oaks Christian.
Booker not only proudly accepted her NSBCART award, but her RHS track coach brought two trophies she won during the week – including the Maurice Greene championship 100-meter trophy, which is adorned with a fire extinguisher.
“It feels really good. I’ve won it two years in a row,” Booker said.
She added she’s had to overcome shin splints during the week of practice, saying “I haven’t been practicing very well because of it and being able to run at those times made me hyped.”
Ray, a graduate of Lompoc High, went on to tally eight hits during the week of March 11 and scored seven runs for the Bulldogs. One of his biggest games came against Oxnard College at home on Saturday: Smashing four hits in five at-bats and scoring four runs.
Monday was Ray’s first time winning the male honor at the Round Table.
“Hard work pays off,” Ray said. “It (the college game) is a struggle in some parts, but it’s pretty similar (to high school) in others. I just keep working hard. There were some parts I was struggling at in the beginning and I’ve been working to get better at it – and it’s been working out.”
All 10 area schools were present inside the Round Table for the first time during the 2018-19 spring sports season. Other highlights:
Righetti
The Warriors went first to the stage as swimming coach Chris Yee helped kick things off at the luncheon. He had swimmers Tyler Almaguer, Marcus Garcia-Aguilera, Quinn McGinty and Emily Lopez all on hand.
Track and field came next as coach John Hollingshead introduced his athlete Booker; shining a light on her breakout performances and the Warriors as a whole during their strong week.
Baseball head coach Kyle Tognazzini wrapped things up for RHS by introducing three guys who are multi-sport athletes and, what he called, the primary leaders on the 8-2 Warriors: Bryan Rivera, Cristian Mondol and Brandon Giddings.
Pioneer Valley
The Panthers were without athletic director Jeff Monteiro, who serves as the primary speaker of PVHS athletics.
Instead, swim coach Bilena Brafman spoke on behalf of the Panthers – as she had an all-swimming lineup with her by having Alex Velasquez, Nicholas Tello, Joseph Perez, William Haas, Natalie Uma and Bianca Cambero all sit at the Panther table.
St. Joseph
Bianca McNeil kept the swimming theme going; sharing updates on the Knights’ season and introducing her athlete representative Leah Murphy.
Also in attendance was Debbie Wegemer.
Cabrillo
The Conquistadores featured a deep lineup of swimmers, boys tennis and baseball representatives – and had two coaches plus athletic director Dan Troup introducing them.
Troup started things out by updating the progress of CHS swimming and then introduced the honorees who were there: Mary Rhodes, Ryann Settje and Loren Mann.
Then, boys tennis head coach David Riley made his way to the microphone to share the work ethic of his boys tennis players Zack Porter, Tito Campos and Fernando Cortez all season long.
Baseball head coach Jon Osborne wrapped things up for the Conqs by introducing his quartet of players who have helped lead CHS to three early Channel League wins so far this season: Matthew Gonzalez, Anthony Lopez, Cesar Frausto and Patrick Garcia.
Valley Christian Academy
Pete Fortier returned to the Round Table after a few weeks off – and went with a baseball lineup for the Lions.
Players Jared Moore and Jamin Magness were the representatives from the Lions.
Orcutt Academy
Swim coach and Hancock College student-athlete Koby Ernst represented an all-swimming lineup for the Spartans.
Her athletes on hand were Ryan Lacaste and Cooper Wood.
Lompoc
Dick Barrett began by jokingly getting Matt Gonzalez of Cabrillo to stand: Because he wore a Duke R.J Barrett jersey. The Lompoc Unified School Board member loved how the Blue Devil standout shared the same surname with him.
From there, Barrett introduced standout boys tennis player Anthony Espinosa and swimmer Logan Blanco, who Barrett says is a scholar athlete and holds a 4.7 grade point average.
Santa Ynez
The focus shifted back over to swimming, as Pirates swim coach Jake Kalkowski made his return to the luncheon.
The veteran swim coach had a quartet of athletes on hand in the back table of Giavanni’s: Keller Haws, Jessica Burt, Annie Ackert and Joseph Blanchard.
Santa Maria
Stefanie Vargas kept the light on swimming – delivering updates on the strong start the Saints have had in the pool.
Her athlete honorees came from the girls swimming side: Angelica Cruz and Marina Tello.
Hancock College
No coaches were there to speak on behalf of the Bulldogs, but AHC baseball pitcher Hunter Bendele took the microphone to become the keynote speaker for a day.
Bendele shared how the Bulldogs have progressed this season while introducing his teammate Ray.