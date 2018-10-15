Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table winners both represented the Santa Maria Valley.
Jayson Garcia of Pioneer Valley football won the Male Athlete of the Week honor at the weekly luncheon held at Giavanni’s in Orcutt. The dual-threat quarterback Garcia combined for 153 total yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 44-6 romp of Morro Bay last Friday – upping the Panthers’ Ocean League record to 3-0 overall.
While the Panthers have been on a euphoric high because of their fast start in the new league, Garcia told the crowd that he does his best to keep himself and the Panthers humble and focused.
“I take each game one at a time. And then just play hard every play and play for the teammate next to me,” Garcia said.
Tatiana Silva of Hancock College women’s soccer took home the Female Athlete of the Week award. Silva, a Nipomo High grad, scored two goals last week and is the team-leader in goals scored with nine this season. The sophomore says she had never won the nomination before until now.
“I’ve always wanted it. I was excited to hear my name,” Silva said.
Other highlights:
Orcutt Academy
Ben Alberry spoke first for Spartans football – which fell to Fresno Christian 45-27 last Friday in a key 8-man showdown that has many on the OAHS campus believing will happen again come playoff time.
Alberry brought out the players he thought played a crucial role in keeping the Spartans in the game before the Eagles pulled away: Max Daniels, Josiah DeBruno, Casey Daniels and Bryce Coefield.
Chad McKenzie then spoke for the girls volleyball team and introduced Daisy Esparza and 2018 Homecoming Queen Angela Morrill, who was honored at halftime of the Fresno Christian game. McKenzie also mentioned Megan Vise’s name and the season she helped put together for the girls volleyball program – which has already shattered the school record in wins during a season (18) with two more regular season games left.
St. Joseph
Athletic Director Tom Mott and boys water polo head coach Bianca McNeil did the talking for St. Joseph athletics at the Round Table.
McNeil helped introduce freshman Ezekial Datuin and senior John Tonascia from her team. Mott shared updates on both the girls volleyball program and football team.
The Knight football players on hand were Elijah Brinez and Miles Enos. From girls golf Madison Armstrong and Mauri Loughlin sat at the Knights’ designated table. Volleyball players Theresa Souza and Braden Cossa rounded out the rest of the Knights’ players.
Lompoc
It was only a two-athlete lineup for the Braves at the Round Table – both from the football field.
Former athletic director Dick Barrett introduced two players who played a pivotal role in Lompoc’s 28-11 Channel League win over Santa Barbara on a rare Saturday night contest: Lineman Jakob Beachey and wide receiver/defensive back Drew Galindo, who intercepted three Don throws in that contest.
Santa Maria
Athletic director Brian Wallace spoke for football – praising the effort the Saints had in the high-scoring 56-40 loss to Templeton last Friday.
Saint players Adrian Arredondo and Gustavo Velasco were in attendance.
Valley Christian Academy
Athletic director Pete Fortier, as usual, did the speaking for the Lions. And today was football focused for VCA.
Jack Adam and Richard Matias from Lions football were on hand.
Pioneer Valley
There are two teams on the PVHS campus currently tied for first this late into the fall sports season – and both were represented at the Round Table.
Girls volleyball went first as head coach Nicole Doyle spoke about her team, which is 7-1 in the Ocean League along with Morro Bay. Morgan Krause, Charlotte Ionata and Alison Magni were on hand.
Next was football – now 3-0 in the Ocean League along with their opponent this Friday Nipomo. Head coach John Ruiz went without a microphone as he put the light on Garcia, Edgar Zacarias and Steven Fuerte.
Righetti
Head football coach Tony Payne first breathed a sigh of relief – revealing the 46-24 victory over Arroyo Grande last Friday was his first win over the always stout Eagles.
And he joked that all of last week, none of his players were allowed to say “St. Joseph” during the week of practice.
“But now they can for the next two weeks,” Payne said, drawing laughs.
Avery Fondern, Bryan Rivera, Kidasi Nepa and Brandon Giddings were all represented through the football program.
Hancock College
Ricardo Vazquez first spoke for Bulldogs women’s soccer – introducing his athlete Silva to the Round Table and praising her play throughout the year.
Then, athletic director Kim Ensing came next to speak on behalf of football – introducing athletes Dominic King and Seth Matthysse; the former credited for leading the defensive unit in the 27-21 overtime win at Pasadena City College while the latter was lauded for blocking a key punt that turned into a Jaquez McWilliams touchdown return during the third quarter.
Cabrillo and Santa Ynez were the only schools not in attendance this week.