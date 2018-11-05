One Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table winner helped keep his team’s football season alive, while the female winner spearheaded a third-place finish on the Channel League cross country trail.
Max Daniels of Orcutt Academy and Kiely West of Santa Ynez earned this week’s Athlete of the Week honors at Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt on Monday. Both were honored for energizing their teams in crucial postseason contests.
For Daniels, his combined three touchdowns (two passing) and two interceptions while playing safety keyed the 53-16 romp of Trona to open the CIF Central Section 8-man Division playoffs last Friday – as Orcutt Academy became the only Santa Maria Valley representative to win on opening weekend of CIF playoff football.
“Everything clicked (that night),” Daniels said. “I was pretty proud of how our offense was going including when the third and fourth string guys went in. They were still doing their job.”
West raced to a time of 18 minutes, 57.74 seconds at the Channel League Finals held last Wednesday at Lompoc’s River Park to take second overall individually. But her time lifted the Pirates to third, in their first season as a member of the Channel League.
“I’m really excited. I actually wasn’t expecting to win this award, but I’m pretty excited I did,” West said.
Other highlights:
Lompoc
The Braves went first as Dick Barrett once again spoke on behalf of LHS.
Barrett, though, shared his praise and sympathies to the area teams that battled to the end but fell in their opening round football playoff game, and then shined a light on the players who are expected to spearhead Braves football next season.
Those players on hand were Oscar Tenorio, Cullin Ranney, Joe Schumer and Luke Gardner. All four were on the losing end of a 24-7 first round defeat against Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley – but Barrett says all four get to return next season to the unbeaten Channel League champs.
St. Joseph
Tom Mott spoke for the Knights and talked about the opening round playoff loss to Fresno Bullard, praising the Knights for their effort in their first-ever CIF Central Section playoff contest.
The football players on hand were Justin Maldonado, Alex Ontiveros, Zak Wilson and Chase Artopoeus.
Valley Christian Academy
The Lions had a bye week in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs for 8-man football – and are now officially one of three Santa Maria Valley teams left in the playoffs along with Orcutt Academy and Righetti.
Pete Fortier spoke on behalf for VCA and was joined by Randy Stanford and football players Josiah Heller, Tim Trenkle and Greg Smith. The Lions take on La Verne Calvary Baptist at VCA at 5 p.m this Friday.
Santa Ynez
Girls cross country was heavily represented at the Round Table.
Assistant coach Marissa Scoggins and eight different runners helped fill the back end of Giavanni’s, as the team celebrated their high finish in the Channel league finals last week and their upcoming appearance in the CIF Southern Section prelims set for this Saturday in Riverside.
The Pirate runners were: West, Samantha West, Nayeli Torres, Ananda Main, Andrea Molasco, Breann Doremus, Hanni Richter and Summer Fanning.
Cabrillo
Athletic director Dan Troup brought with him five members of the boys water polo team, who were fresh off of going 1-1 in the CIF Southern Section D5 playoffs last week.
Representing CHS boys water polo were Garrett Stanton, Joseph Min, Chase Fichtner and Luke Benchek. Troup also mentioned Josh Rowe and Sage Brady – hailing the two as valuable contributors to the CIF playoff qualifier.
Troup ended by raving about the CHS boys cross country team, which took second in last week’s Channel League meet.
Orcutt Academy
Head football coach Ben Alberry said his guys simply can’t wait to exact revenge on Fresno Christian; the team that beat the Spartans on their Homecoming night and are now OA’s next playoff opponent this Friday.
“We’re hoping to keep rolling,” Alberry said. “We’re excited because they did come to our Homecoming and beat us then. We’re excited to get another crack at them at their home.”
Daniels, Alex Sutton, Marc Valdez and David Conable were the Spartan football players in attendance at the weekly luncheon.
Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Hancock College weren’t in attendance on Monday. The Round Table will now take two weeks off in observance of both Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. The next luncheon is set for Nov. 26 at Giavanni’s.