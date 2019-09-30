Deville 'Joker' Dickerson, a Lompoc High football standout, and Marina Vengel, a senior golfer at Santa Ynez, were named the Athletes of the Week on Monday at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.
Dickerson intercepted three passes in the Braves' 28-14 win at St. Joseph last Friday. Vengel earned medalist honors twice as the Pirates won a pair of Channel League duals last week.
In the win over St. Joseph, the sophomore Dickerson also made three catches for 31 yards and blocked a point-after try. Dickerson, who came to Lompoc from Washington this year, has seven pass breakups, 16 total tackles and two blocked kicks on the season. Dickerson also plays receiver and returns kicks for the Braves.
"I came out and helped my team win on both sides of the ball--offense and defense," Dickerson said after receiving the Male Athlete of the Week award. "I had a couple catches for first downs and I had three picks--one that sealed the deal--and a blocked PAT that gave us some momentum and allowed us to score right after that.
"It felt great, it felt well-deserved."
Dickerson is a technically-proficient defensive back who always seems in good position to make a play.
"I like to play a lot of man (coverage)," Dickerson said. "A little bit of a trail technique so the quarterback thinks he's got me beat, but in reality I'm fast. As soon as the quarterback airs out the ball I track it down and go get it."
The sophomore with the advanced skill-set also has a catchy nickname. Dickerson, who goes by Joker, rocked a bright green dye-job in his hair Friday night at St. Joseph and sported the look at Monday's Round Table. The green hair is indeed inspired by the comic book character also known for green locks.
"It's about that time where I let the animal come out," Dickerson said of his look. "So it's full go with the hair and everything. Joker had to come out eventually."
Lompoc DB @Deville2404 is the Male Athlete of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table. #santamariatimes @LompocFootball pic.twitter.com/hMZskabGjJ— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 1, 2019
Dickerson says a youth football coach, Rob Mason, gave him the Joker moniker when he was in seventh grade.
"He was always there for me and got me going in football," Dickerson said. "He always had my back. He started calling me Joker and it stuck."
Dickerson and the Braves travel to play at Santa Ynez Friday night in their Channel League opener.
Also attending the luncheon from Lompoc was teammate Johnny Balaan, water polo player Julian Torres and tennis standout Sandra Fahle, along with athletic director Claudia Terrones.
Vengel, the senior at Santa Ynez, had a solid week shooting 45 in wins over Dos Pueblos and Lompoc last week.
"I was really nervous but it was really exciting," Vengel said of the moment when she realized she was taking home the Female Athlete of the Week honor. "I was really happy to see everyone do really well in their sports and all the different leagues they're in."
Vengel is one of the Pirates' most consistent scorers and said 45 is her personal best.
.@SYHS_Athletics’ Marina Vengel is the Female Athlete of the Week. The Pirate shot 45 twice last week in Channel League wins over DP and Lompoc. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/IajQkDrwhf— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 1, 2019
"Our season is going really well and everyone has been improving a ton since last year," said Vengel, who has helped the Pirates get out to an 8-2 record.
Vengel says the best part of her game is from the fairway. Her favorite course on the Central Coast is at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo. She's also played some world-renowned courses out of the area.
"I played Black Horse that's near Pebble Beach," Vengel said. "I really like that course."
She joined the SYVUHS team in her sophomore year and hopes to continue playing after high school, even if it's on an intramural team in college. Vengel was joined by teammates Caelyn Linane, Emily Ruiz and Emily Melby at the Round Table.
Santa Ynez water polo players Drake Clark and Henry Allen also attended for the Pirates. Clark and Allen have the Pirates out to an 11-1 start on the season.
Orcutt Academy was represented at the Round Table with athletic director Chad McKenzie speaking of tennis players Kayla Maria Pablo (4.7 GPA) and Melani Amarasekara and football lineman Abraham Villanueva.
Righetti High had a large contingent with water polo players Daniel Rodriguez, Eric Hidalgo and Nathan Boyer, football players Logan Mortensen, Robert Carrancho, Christian Roseoborough and Enzo Ramirez, and girls water polo players Emily Lopez and Ella Hood.
Roseborough rushed 16 times for 126 yards while Mortensen completed all 10 of his passes for more than 200 yards as Righetti beat Dos Pueblos 35-6 last week, moving to 6-0 on the season. Righetti hosts Lancaster Paraclete for its Homecoming game Friday night.
Ryan Hill spoke for Pioneer Valley water polo players Bianca Cambero and Monique Rivera from the girls side and Danny Ugalde and William Hoos from the boys side.
VCA volleyball coach Rebecca Maples was joined by players Hannah McCoy and Emylie Czap. VCA assistant football coach Randy Stanford brought players Jack Adam, Andres Taborga and Sean Swain.
St. Joseph was represented by a pair of football players, Anthony Renyoso and Jacob Medrano. Reynoso, a tight end, was recognized for making his way back to the team after a devestating knee injury last year. St. Joseph's water polo team was represented by Mason Armstrong and Ryan Zimmerman and the Knight tennis team brought Janelle Brickey and Eva Datuin.
Cabrillo High athletic director Gary West brought water polo players Luke Benchek and Sage Brady, along with football player Tony Boneck and tennis players Rachel Carlos and Kayla Kling.
Santa Maria and Hancock College were the lone schools not in attendance Monday.