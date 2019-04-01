For the first time in 2019, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table winners represented Valley Christian Academy and Orcutt Academy, respectively.
Monday’s winning honorees at Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt were Kyra Tullos, a member of of VCA's softball team, and Ryan Lacaste, an OAHS swimmer.
Tullos smashed five hits in two games last week – which resulted in 11 runs driven in. She added one home run and six runs scored in two routs against Shandon (25-2 last Tuesday) and Coastal Christian (20-3 on Friday).
“I just was able to see the ball and really just crank it out. It was an amazing feeling to hit the ball like that,” Tullos said. “It was my first home run ever and my first triple ever on Tuesday. I was not expecting to hit the cycle at all.”
Lacaste won four events last week in the pool against Templeton High: Winning the 100 fly with a time of 58.32 seconds, the 100 back in 58.31 seconds and then assisted the medley relay teams in victories in the back stroke (27.16) and free relay (23.26). Lacaste is only a freshman swimming with the Spartans.
“We didn’t really know what we were going against. They had some pretty fast swimmers and some races were pretty close. It was pretty fun competing against them,” Lacaste said.
Other highlights:
Hancock College
Normally reserved for last, the Bulldogs kicked off the luncheon by going to the microphone first.
Baseball head coach Chris Stevens was the primary speaker of AHC, sharing updates on how the Bulldogs have fared this season through the first 28 games (currently owns a 14-14 record).
Jake Shusterich sat with Stevens at the Round Table.
Valley Christian Academy
Randy Stanford first shared how years ago, he coached a young Jon Osborne before he went on to become the head coach for Cabrillo – drawing some laughs from the crowd.
Stanford then turned his attention toward the softball players in attendance: Tullos, Mayley DeBernardi and Savannah Trenkle.
Softball head coach Stephanie Cortner also attended the luncheon.
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Jeff Monteiro first started to jokingly offer Round Table Hall of Famer Al Vierra the still open varsity head football coach job. But then shared how the school is closing in on announcing its choice soon.
From there, Monteiro introduced baseball player Bruin Chapman.
Swimming coach Bilena Brafman then came next to introduce her athletes sitting near the big screen TV at the PVHS table: Sasha Brafman, Larry Daniel and James Diaz.
Lompoc
Dick Barrett first spoke about the class that was displayed following the Lompoc/Cabrillo baseball contest – as players not only shook hands, but also took pictures with one another following the nail-biting 3-2 Braves win last Friday.
Two Brave players who played an instrumental role in the win were honored by Barrett at the Round Table: Stephen Espinosa and Oscar Rojas.
Ricardo Garay of the Braves boys tennis team also attended the luncheon.
Santa Maria
The Saints were represented by girls swimming.
Head coach Stefanie Vargas shared the fast start the team has had in Ocean League contests (3-1 in those duels), especially in their first season as a CIF Central Section member.
St. Joseph
Swimming and baseball occupied the Knights’ table.
Bianca McNeil went first to talk about the Knights’ swim teams – shining a light on her athletes in attendance Jessica Souza, Kayla Guerrero and Tobias Robley.
Then, first-year baseball head coach Ron Regalado came next to deliver updates on Knights baseball, introducing his athlete honorees Chris Cervantes and Matt Melena.
Orcutt Academy
Koby Ernst and Art Lopez shared the talking duties for the Spartans.
Ernst, the swimming coach, shared the work ethic and play of her athletes who attended the luncheon Lacaste, Lauren Reno and Grace Shane.
Lopez came next to give out updates on the Spartans’ season so far in 2019, with athletes Aidan Crowley and Kenyon Childs on hand.
Righetti
Chris Yee and Kyle Tognazzini were the keynote speakers for Warrior athletics at Giavanni’s.
The girls swimming trio consisted of Emily Lopez, Chloe Porter and Ella Hood. Representing the boys swimming team were Ean Weaver, Kai Karamitsos, Kadyn Hernandez and Allan Wasserman.
Tognazzini had athletes Jose Franco, Sutton Tompkins and Joe Hernandez with him.
Cabrillo
David Riley spoke on behalf of his team, boys tennis, and girls swimming.
Riley had his tennis players Dylan Hogan, Manny Velasquez and Mateo Craviottio on hand at the weekly luncheon. Riley then introduced swimmers Vanessa Ramos and Kailey McNamee.
Osborne returned to share that it was 1976 when he played on a little league baseball team coached by Stanford. He then helped wrap up the luncheon by sharing his own praise of the sportsmanship displayed by both baseball teams of CHS and LHS following Friday’s contest – citing how players on both sides played in the Lompoc Babe Ruth league together.
Osborne’s CHS players in attendance were Mason Townes, Anthony Lopez, Matt Gonzalez and Patrick Garcia.
Santa Ynez was the lone school not in attendance.