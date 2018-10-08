Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table winners either pounded the kills in girls volleyball action or pounded defensive linemen into the turf to open up running lanes.
Amaya Yebra of Pioneer Valley and Jacob Nunez of Lompoc High earned this week’s Female and Male Athlete of the Week honor, respectively, at the weekly luncheon held at Giavanni’s in Orcutt.
Yebra reached double digits in kills during Panther victories over Nipomo and St. Joseph last week – recording 12 against the Titans and 15 versus the Knights.
Yebra, though, gave credit to her setter Charlotte Ionata.
“Our setter is completely amazing,” Yebra said. “That’s really what helps us get the ball and get those kills in place.”
Nunez, a left tackle, paved the way for a Braves team that accumulated 450 rushing yards last Friday as Lompoc pulled away from Dos Pueblos 42-21.
“It’s a real honor. It’s the first time I’ve heard any offensive linemen get player of the week,” Nunez said.
Nunez additionally took a visit to San Jose State on Saturday – where he watched the Spartans nearly come back and beat Colorado State in the Rams’ 42-30 road win; which was a game that saw SJSU trail 28-0 before erupting with 30 points in the third quarter.
Other highlights:
Orcutt Academy
Quarterback Max Daniels took over the speaking duties at the Round Table.
Daniels spoke about the 78-8 trouncing of Alpaugh and introduced his teammates Donovan Miller, David Conable and Casey Daniels.
Head football coach Ben Alberry was also in attendance.
Cabrillo
Athletic director Dan Troup first spoke about the effort the Conquistadores put forth against San Marcos last Friday on the football field – resulting in the nail-biting 26-25 Royals win that came down to the final seconds.
“The boys played hard, played well, but it was one of those tough nights,” Troup said.
Troup brought out the football players who played some of their best games of the season in that Channel League battle on Homecoming night: Mason Townes, Tito Miza and Cody Forbes.
Outside of football, girls tennis was represented through Alyssa Murray, Kayla Kling and Katie Hunt.
Lompoc
Athletic Director Claudia Terrones not only introduced her athletes, but her nephew Nunez.
The Braves went with a boys water polo, girls tennis and football athlete lineup at Giavanni’s. The girls tennis players who attended the luncheon were Cheri Battle and Jessie Elenes.
On the boys water polo side, Robert Theis and James Francisco were on hand. Outside of Nunez, Oscar Tenorio and Joe Shumer were the Brave football representatives.
Valley Christian Academy
After a bye week, Randy Stanford and Lions football returned to the Round Table.
Stanford introduced football athletes Landon Clarke and Dylan Fulton at the luncheon.
St. Joseph
The Knights only had a two-person lineup at the Round Table – from the girls tennis side.
Head coach Trish Gooley took the microphone to share updates on the Knights girls tennis team and then introduced her athlete Julia Galloway.
Santa Maria
Athletic Director Brian Wallace spoke about a majority of the Saints’ fall sports from football to girls tennis.
But it was the latter sport that appeared at Giavanni’s. Karyme Calderon Roland and Selina Perez were on hand from the SMHS girls tennis team.
Pioneer Valley
Jeff Monteiro first spoke about the growth of water polo at PVHS – which he says have not only doubled in player participation, but tripled.
Larry Daniel (boys water polo) and Karissa Enriquez (girls water polo) attended the luncheon from the aquatics sport. Monteiro described them as leaders and players who don’t miss practice.
Next, Monteiro said it’s the first time in nine years that Pioneer Valley was tied for first place in the league standings in football. The Panthers had the trio of Jose Hernandez, Adrian Garcia and Daniel Vasquez sitting at the Pioneer Valley table.
Yebra and Ashley Barbosa of the girls tennis team completed the athlete lineup at Giavanni’s from PVHS.
Righetti
Chris Yee took the podium first. The girls water polo assistant coach shared some of the struggles the Warriors have had with the section change and scheduling.
“We struggled to find some games because we typically go down to Southern California to play, and we’ve never been in a situation where we had to schedule Northern and Central teams because we were always in a different section than them,” Yee said.
But the Warriors managed to squeeze in the likes of Clovis North, Porterville and San Jose Leland in late September – three games that Yee says left him impressed by the effort of the RHS players.
Inti Lillo and Madeline Ordonez sat inside the pizzeria restaurant from the girls water polo team.
From football, head coach Tony Payne had a four-deep lineup from the gridiron at the luncheon: Brandon Giddings, Jacob Coronado, Jordan Fields and Jayden Smith.
Not present were Santa Ynez and Hancock College.