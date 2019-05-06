The final Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table of the 2018-19 school year ended with a Righetti High sweep on Monday.
Record-breaker Kailani Cabanting of RHS track and field earned the Female Athlete of the Week honor inside Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt. She helped key the Warriors’ 4x100 relay team’s record-setting time of 45.80 at the Mountain League Championship.
Cabanting wasn’t through.
She returned to the track and scaled each hurdle to a time of 16.49 seconds – solidifying the M.L championship in that event. Now, Cabanting will be representing Righetti and the Northern Santa Barbara County at the CIF West Area meet this weekend at Lemoore High School.
It’s the first time Cabanting has ever been recognized with the top female honor at Round Table.
“I’ve been to the Round Table before, but I never expected to win anything,” Cabanting said. “But I feel like this year was definitely one of my strongest years.”
And the relay runner and hurdler had to overcome a hamstring injury that kept her out of action for nearly two weeks earlier this year.
“I didn’t practice in the hurdles for at least a couple of weeks,” Cabanting said. “I was worried because my main event is hurdles and I was like ‘Oh no. I may not be able to run and compete in the finals and everything.’ But miraculously, I got better and I got my PR after being gone for two weeks. I was super proud of myself.”
Baseball star Caleb Dulay of RHS took home the Male Athlete of the Week nod.
While on the hill against a stacked San Luis Obispo team featuring a trio of NCAA Division I prospects, Dulay went the distance to secure the inaugural Mountain League championship on Tuesday in the 4-2 comeback win. Dulay surrendered seven hits total, but didn’t allow any earned runs and held the Tigers scoreless after the second inning.
Righetti ended the regular season at 20-5 overall and 10-2 in the M.L. – and will now host Bakersfield Centennial to open its first season in the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Warriors managed to draw the No. 4 seed. A victory over the Golden Hawks can set up another home game on Friday against the winner of Bakersfield Liberty and Clovis East.
Dulay chose to recognize the team accomplishments more – especially in that victory over SLO that sealed the league title.
“It’s been a really good season for us,” Dulay said. “Early in that game, we really struggled by getting up on us early. But later in the game, we got really into it and started going 1-2-3 with them. Then the seventh inning came and we just battled. Once we were up, we kept our momentum going and I was able to shut them down.”
For the season, Dulay holds a 9-0 record with an ERA of 0.58. The junior also has 37 strikeouts in more than 60 innings of play according to Max Preps.
Outside of Righetti, the Round Table also acknowledged Cabrillo athletic director Dan Troup, who plans to retire at the end of the school year. Troup has been one of the consistent representatives for CHS at the Monday luncheon, always shining a light on the accomplishments of the Conquistadores in attendance. The crowd inside Giavanni’s showered Troup with applause.
The next event for the NSBCART will be the annual awards banquet held at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria on Wednesday, May 22.