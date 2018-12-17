The final Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table of 2018 honored a girls soccer player for her goals and assist ability last week, plus a boys basketball star who guided his team to the Shafter Tournament title.
Isabella Medina of Santa Maria girls soccer and Ryan Morgan of Lompoc High were named the Athletes of the Week at the Monday luncheon at Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt.
Medina, a junior, finished her week with these totals: Three goals and five assists in victories over Coast Union, a 10-0 win, and Cabrillo (2-1). Her performances lifted the Saints to 3-2-1 overall – with SMHS winning its last three of four games.
“We’ve improved on a lot of things,” Medina said. “We’ve improved on communicating better, our passing skills and our shooting is our main one we’ve been working on the most because we haven’t had the opportunity to take as many shots as we would have liked to.”
Morgan, a three-year varsity letterman and now in his junior season, won the Most Valuable Player honor for the Braves in the Kern County tournament. Morgan became a double-double machine in the tourney; averaging more than 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Braves’ 4-0 run last week.
And it was not too long ago that the Braves endured a rough 0-4 finish at the Taro Kobara Memorial Optimist Tournament in Arroyo Grande.
“I think the big difference was the A.G tournament had really tough competition. But the tough competition really meant us battling through it,” Morgan said. “It really brought us together. It was the best basketball we played this year (at the Shafter Tournament). But I hope in the continued games we played, we can continue to play like that.”
Five area schools helped occupy the back end of Giavanni’s for the last Round Table of the year. Other highlights:
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Jeff Monteiro went first – and went solo – for the Panthers.
The A.D shared updates on both wrestling teams, both soccer teams and lastly the basketball teams. He also shared updates on the Old Dutch Wrestling Invitational from Saturday which was held at Righetti High – which brought out area programs from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and additionally had competition hailing from Bakersfield.
Lompoc
Dick Barrett took over the speaking duties for the Braves and brought out two athletes: Morgan and girls soccer star Amy Bommersbach.
Barrett also commended the job school athletic director Claudia Terrones has done, also praising the way Terrones’ girls basketball team played last Friday against area power San Luis Obispo (lost 56-52 to the unbeaten Tigers).
Santa Maria
Athletic director Brian Wallace spoke for all things Saints athletics and also shared his take on the Old Dutch Invitational by sharing how impressed he was with the Saints who took to the mat on that Saturday.
Medina was the lone athlete in attendance, but had her coaches Bryan Gomez and Cristian Alvarez by her side as well as her parents and grandmother.
St. Joseph
Al Garcia was the chief speaker for the Knights, sharing updates on his girls soccer team.
Gulianna Corteguera and Kaihla Lopez were the girls soccer representatives at Giavanni’s. Both are underclassmen on the 5-4 Knights.
Valley Christian Academy
The Lions helped wrap up the last Round Table of the year with athletic director Pete Fortier speaking on behalf of boys basketball.
Andrew Sparlin sat inside the luncheon while representing Lions boys basketball. Girls basketball head coach Randy Stanford was also in attendance.
The Round Table will now go on a holiday break for the next three weeks. The next luncheon is set for Monday, Jan. 14 at Giavanni’s.