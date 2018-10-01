One Round Table winner delivered a gritty performance on the football field to elevate his team to a 3-1 record. The other used her golf swing to put together her best performance to date.
Jayden Vargas of Hancock football and Ashlyn Wiswall of Cabrillo girls golf were honored by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday at Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt as this week’s athletes of the week.
Vargas finished his day rushing for 84 yards and scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run to lift the Bulldogs to the 28-21 victory over Citrus College on Saturday.
The former St. Joseph Knight joked that it was his first time winning the Round Table nod.
“It feels good. I came here during high school a couple of times and didn’t get the win,” Vargas said. “But it’s good to get it now – or better late than ever.”
Vargas, whose rushing total led the Bulldogs on Saturday, gave credit to his offensive line and coaches for the game plan they implemented in the seven-point victory.
Wiswall wasn’t present due to Cabrillo having a golf match against Dos Pueblos on the road. Cabrillo athletic director Dan Troup accepted the award on her behalf.
Other highlights:
Orcutt Academy
The Spartans went with a cross country and football lineup.
Athletes on hand were: Alex Sutton (football), Donavan Miller (football), Josiah DeBruno (football), Dylan McIntyre (football), Mackenzie Webb (cross country), Justin Stites (cross country) and Joaquim Lazano (cross country).
Additionally, football head coach Ben Alberry not only spoke about his team’s performance against Kings Christian, but proudly wore his custom made Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with his last name on the back – which he wore in support of his favorite Major League Baseball team on a day they won the National League West division title.
Lompoc
Dick Barrett took the speaking duties for the Braves – a common sight for Lompoc High athletics at the Round Table.
He introduced athletes Danny Caro (cross country), Mallory Branum (cross country) and football players Jacob Nunez and Nick Dominguez – who played a key role in the Braves’ first Channel League win last Friday over Santa Ynez, Barrett said.
Pioneer Valley
Jeff Monteiro had six Panther athletes on hand.
From the football field, Alex Pugh, Tommy Nunez and Branden Ibarra represented the gridiron Panthers. Like the Braves, the Panthers celebrated their first victory in a new league: The Ocean League in their opener against San Luis Obispo last Friday.
From the PVHS cross country trail, Panther athletes representing that team were Ariel Heu, Cresencio Chavez and Sergio Jaracuaro.
Righetti
Tony Payne and the Warriors football team celebrated both a win against Paso Robles and the program’s first ever Mountain League contest.
“I grew up around here and Paso’s been kicking my butt for a long time. It felt really good to not just beat them, but handle our business on Homecoming,” Payne said.
Football players on hand were Ben Morearty, Kidasi Nepa, Chase Reynoso and Joe Cardenas.
Payne also gave praise to across the street rival St. Joseph for knocking off a stout Arroyo Grande team last Friday.
Valley Christian Academy
Lions girls volleyball head coach Rebecca Maples called this year a rebuilding year for her team – but introduced three players who have become building blocks for VCA: Lindsay Mikkelson, Kassidy Heller and Katie Eiler.
Pete Fortier then came next to talk about the Lions’ 47-20 romp of Cuyama Valley last Friday. Fortier brought out the Aldana brothers Adam and John.
Santa Ynez
Athletic director Cris Avery spoke on behalf of the Pirate teams, which got their start in the Channel League last week.
From the cross country team, Kiely West, Breann Doremus and Porter Dallenbach sat in the right back corner with the rest of the Pirates.
Pirate football players Bennett Redell and Marco Lazarit also represented Santa Ynez High.
St. Joseph
Usually at the Round Table, athletic director Tom Mott or Debbie Wegemer speaks on behalf of the Knights.
But on this day, athletes Jenna Wellenkamp (cross country) and Justin Maldonado (football) took over the speaking duties from the podium while Mott decided to give his athletes their moment on stage.
Wellenkamp introduced her teammates Alexis Medina, Scott Hartman and Micaih Brinez.
Maldonado spoke about the huge win over the Eagles and introduced his teammate Josiah Acosta.
Santa Maria
Gricelda Gomez followed suit by being an athlete who spoke for her team at Round Table.
The cross country runner introduced teammates Efrain Gutierrez, Chris Cervantes, Amy Perez, Luis Diaz and Marisol Santiago.
Cabrillo
Troup had a deep lineup of Conquistadores: Eight total athletes.
He spoke about the challenge Dos Pueblos presented on the football field in the Conqs’ first-ever Channel League contest last Friday. CHS players on hand were Ty Hernandez, Tyler Williams, Kurt Newberry and Carlos “Maui” Garcia.
From cross country, Serena Lopez, Jacob Brown, Alyssa Hess and Javier Trejo sat with the Conqs at Giavanni’s.
Hancock College
Kenna Wolter and Louie Quintana didn’t have any AHC runners on hand, but Wolter spoke on behalf of the Bulldogs cross country team, which is nearing completion of their fall sports season.
From there, football offensive coordinator Seth Damron talked about the hard-fought road win at Citrus. Along with Vargas, Ryheem Skinner and Joe Guzman represented the AHC football team.