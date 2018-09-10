After a week off due to the Labor Day holiday, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table returned to Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt on Monday — with every seat in the banquet room taken.
Every area school was present at the weekly luncheon from Hancock College to Santa Ynez.
Because of last week’s holiday, the Round Table honored the top male and female athletes from the last two weeks of competition.
Righetti High running back Adan Solis was honored as the Male Athlete of the Week after rushing for 164 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the Warriors’ 35-0 shutout of Pioneer Valley in the annual Battle of the Helmet. The top female athlete from that week was fellow RHS student Jessica Powell of the girls volleyball team — who pounded 11 kills during RHS’s sweep of St. Joseph on Aug. 28.
“It feels really nice. But it’s really the line who has been blocking really well,” Solis said, who chose to give credit to his five blockers up front on the offensive line.
Powell said her nomination was unexpected on her end.
“We have so many good athletes on our team. It could be any of us (who could win the award),” Powell said.
As for the week of Sept. 10, the top male honor went to Santa Maria High quarterback Dominic Martinez while the female nod went to Lompoc High volleyball player Bella Robles.
Martinez — in his first game back in action after sitting out briefly due to an injury — scored four combined touchdowns in the 42-30 road win over Bakersfield Golden Valley; a game that Martinez said came with cow pasture next to the stadium.
“It was bad. I had to cover my face with a towel,” Martinez said, smiling. “We had some freshly washed towels and I just kept smelling the towels. “Me personally, it (the aroma from the cow fields) made my stomach hurt. I had to cover my face.”
Martinez rushed for 214 yards in the win to solidify his case for the award, saying “To be able to win this award is pretty special.”
Robles led the Braves to a 4-1 record in the Pink Stampede Tournament held at Coast Union High. She finished the event earning All-Tournament honors before accepting her Round Table award. She, though, gave thanks to one of her teammates.
“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for our setter Logan Blanco,” Robles told the crowd.
Other highlights;
Lompoc
Athletic director Claudia Terrones took the microphone first to share her latest job title: Girls golf head coach.
She boasted how the Braves are off to a fast start.
“Since I’ve taken over the reins, we’re 4-0 and so we’re happy about that,” said Terrones, who proceeded to introduce her player Ruby Gonzalez.
Dick Barrett then took over for LHS — introducing the rest of the Braves’ group: Robles (girls volleyball), Ryan Morgan (football), Kendra Hockett (cross country) and Greg Wuitschick (cross country).
Orcutt Academy
Greg McManus excitedly stood up to share updates on the Spartans girls golf team, introducing his athlete Carli Lundberg.
From there, new cross country head coach Adrian Zamudio took the stage to introduce his athlete Mackenzie Webb.
Athletic director Chad McKenzie wrapped things up by speaking on behalf of the football team — speaking about the loss to Cate but also the victory over Lancaster Baptist.
The football players on hand were Alex Sutton, Josiah DeBruno and Donovan Miller.
Pioneer Valley
Jeff Monteiro spoke for all of the Panthers athletes and fall sports that were represented.
The Panther athletes were: Jayson Garcia (football), Oskar Ruiz (football), Aneisia Dollinger (girls golf), Julia Vargas (girls golf), Sergio Jaracuaro (cross country) and Ashley Santiago (cross country).
Righetti
Brian Toomoka, Kevin Barbarick and Tony Payne all took the podium to talk about the Warriors.
Tomooka, who coaches girls golf, had Claire Alford on hand. Athletic director Barbarick shared updates on Warriors girls volleyball and introduced Powell — who Barbarick added is currently at the top of her senior class academically. Payne rounded things out by having Solis, Caleb Thomas, Jake Steels and Kidasi Nepa all stand to represent Warriors football.
Santa Maria
Josh Troeger of Saints girls water polo spoke first for the Saints as the head coach brought Danica DeLauer and Diana Gomez as this week’s player representatives at the luncheon. Troeger also had Drew Kringel and Aidan Lange from the boys team on hand.
Athletic director Brian Wallace then spoke about the girls golf team’s first victory of the season, the cross country team and the football match up with Golden Valley — further explaining the cow pasture element the Saints had to deal with.
“When the cows come home, you can smell cows,” Wallace said. “It was a 95 degree night with no wind, so that smell stuck in the air for hours. It was a hostile environment, but a really good game.”
Martinez and Sam Herrera stood for the football team at Round Table.
St. Joseph
The Knights’ girls golf coach Jim Fosdick went first and introduced Jacquelyn Mengel and Samantha Plemons.
Athletic director Tom Mott took care of the rest — bringing out cross country runners Jacob Otremba and Keihla Lopez. The football team was represented by Zak Wilson and Billy Collins —who Mott described as someone who does “a little bit of everything for us.”
Santa Ynez
Football head coach Josh McClurg began by sharing memories of his time with Monteiro during the period the latter was a football coach at Righetti High, and McClurg was with him during an All-Star game as a player.
McClurg than provided updates on Pirates sports all across the board — beginning first with introducing Hanni Richter and Shane Silva from the cross country trails at SYHS.
For football, McClurg had a quartet of players from the 2-1 Pirates; Cash Transeth, Jasper Kadlec, Michael Nuzzolillio and Louis Samaan.
Valley Christian Academy
Athletic director Pete Fortier brought out the football duo of Tyler McCoy and A.J Davis.
Also on hand for the Lions was Fortier’s right hand man on the VCA football coaching staff: defensive coordinator Randy Stanford.
Cabrillo
Athletic director Dan Troup spoke of two football players he described as blue collar types on the field — Alex Bourne and Tito Miza, who were both present.
Girls golf had Alyssa Hess and Ellie Mendibles on hand. CHS cross country was featured by this trio; Makayla Pablo, Jacob Brown and Osvaldo Espinoza.
Troup wrapped things up by saying this Friday’s football game at home against Buena is “Salute to Service” night at Huyck Stadium, which honors military personnel inside the stadium.
Hancock College
Cross country was the focal point during this week’s Round Table.
Kenna Wolter — who starred at Righetti High and later AHC on the running trails — spoke on behalf of the Bulldogs.
Athlete Michele Marceleno and head coach Louie Quintana were also on hand for AHC.