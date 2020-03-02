Round Table: Dominic Mendez and Lauren Carandang named Athletes of the Week

He then moved to the consolation bracket, ultimately falling in the third-place match to finish fourth. In two years of high school wrestling, Mendez had made state both years and has won at least twice in both appearances.

"This year I brought it up a bit and took fourth, it feels good," Mendez said. "I wasn't really worried about rankings or anything, but I was the underdog so it felt good to have no pressure on me."

Mendez finished second at the CIF Central Section Finals to Lopez, the junior from Buchanan. Mendez and Lopez have seen a lot of each other this year.

"It was tough, I wrestle the kid all the time, like every weekend at CIF and Masters," Mendez said. "I wanted to beat him this season, but he's a good competitor. Hopefully I can beat him next time."

It was a landmark season for Righetti wrestling as a whole, with a large contingent of Warriors advancing to the State Meet along with Mendez.

"It feels so much better (having teammates), last year we only had three guys make it and one was hurt," Mendez said. "It felt so much better have so many teammates there this year."