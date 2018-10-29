It’s playoff time.
That was the theme inside Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt on Monday for the latest edition of the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.
Coaches, players and athletic directors spent their early afternoon talking about the upcoming CIF Central Section and CIF Southern Section playoff contests in football, water polo, girls volleyball and other fall sports. Others spoke about snatching early wins in the postseason or making a run at the CIF Cross Country State Finals in Fresno.
The Female Athlete of the Week delivered a stout performance last week during her team’s first-ever CIF Central Section playoff game: Alyssa Joseph of Righetti girls volleyball – who pounded six kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks in the Warriors’ 3-0 playoff sweep of East Bakersfield in the CIF CS Division III playoffs.
“They had two really good hitters that we set up on. Our coach told us, ‘Try to go for them first.’ Our team was able to set up on those hitters and we were able to block them,” Joseph said about the playoff win.
The Male Athlete of the Week award went to a cross country runner who helped make history with his team last Wednesday: Yair Torres of Santa Maria High. Torres ran his way to a time of 15 minutes, 30.80 seconds as the Saints won their first-ever Santa Barbara County championship.
“We’ve had a great season. It was really tough. But we’re really looking forward to going after CIF and state,” Torres said.
Other highlights:
Cabrillo
Athletic director Dan Troup spoke first at the Round Table and shared this update involving girls tennis: The Conquistadores were snubbed out of an at-large bid for the CIF Southern Section postseason.
But that didn’t prevent Troup from bringing three athletes who he hailed as key contributors to the tennis season: Robyn Soh, Rachel Carlos and Tori Gordon. Troup shared how all three delivered a strong tennis season.
Troup wrapped things up by praising Lompoc High football for their performance last Friday in the annual Big Game and shared how CHS boys water polo will head down to Rowland Heights to take on Rowland High in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday.
Valley Christian Academy
Randy Stanford first welcomed back athletic director Pete Fortier to the Round Table, who had been battling kidney stones.
Stanford then spoke about the Coast Valley League clinching contest against Coast Union – as the Lions completed the 3-0 league season with their 61-29 romp. Adam Aldana, Richard Matias, A.J Davis and Matt Holihan from the football team were all on hand for VCA at Giavanni’s. The Lions will take on La Verne Calvary Baptist at home in a CIF-SS Division 2 8-man battle on Nov. 9.
Santa Ynez
The Pirates had three athletes speak at the Monday luncheon: Anthony Gills (football), Emmy Withrow (girls tennis) and Sophia Curti (girls tennis). All three shared updates on their seasons.
Jake Kalkowski (boys water polo head coach) and Cris Avery (athletic director) also got up and shared updates on the Pirate teams and athletes. Boys water polo players Drake Clark and Keller Haws were also in attendance – as Kawlkoski raved about their play during the Channel League Boys Water Polo Tournament last week.
Santa Ynez plays at Glendale Hoover in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs Tuesday.
Orcutt Academy
Athletic director Chad McKenzie got in front of the crowd at the luncheon to share the exhilarating battle for first place in league last Friday against Mission Prep football – and trying to prevent an unbeaten regular season by the Royals.
Mission Prep, though, escaped 42-28, but McKenzie spoke with confidence that the Spartans are ready for the upcoming postseason in the 8-man realm.
Football players Alex Sutton, Max Daniels and David Conable were in attendance.
Lompoc
Athletic director Claudia Terrones spoke about the Braves’ 63-0 shutout win over Cabrillo football and how the winter sports at LHS (particularly her girls basketball team) are getting ready to start up.
The Lompoc High representatives were Jesus Corrales (football), Devin Brown (football) and a special guest from LHS: Ryan Gordon, who has served as the water technician for Braves football and who was honored as the 2018 LHS Homecoming King recently.
Santa Maria
Athletic director Brian Wallace painted this scene that happened before the Main Street Classic between the Saints and Pioneer Valley last Friday on the football field: One that came with specialized smoke bombs, which drew laughs from the crowd.
Wallace announced that the Saints will have a rematch against Visalia Mt. Whitney to open the CIF-CS Division III football playoffs this Friday. The lone athlete representative was Torres from cross country.
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Jeff Monteiro added more details about the game against the Saints and shared more stories about the smoke bombs – drawing more laughs from the Round Table attendees.
The Panthers had six athletes total at the Round Table: Steven Fuerte (football), Michael Bourbon (football), Sasha Brafman (girls volleyball), Charlotte Ionata (girls volleyball), Karen Vega (girls water polo) and Alex Velasquez (boys water polo).
Ionata then got up to share how the girls volleyball program made history for the first time in 11 years by participating in the CIF postseason. Bourbon then talked on behalf of the football program and shared how the Panthers will take on Bakersfield Stockdale on the road this Friday to open the DII playoffs.
Righetti
Tony Payne beamed with pride about the way his Warrior football players played in the annual Foster Road showdown against St. Joseph, which was also for the Mountain League title.
He also gave his respect to Chase Artopoeus, quarterback of the Knights, by calling him a heck of a player.
Outside of Joseph, Righetti’s athletes were all from the football team: Chase Reynoso, Jordan Fields, Christian Roseborough and John McCormack.
St. Joseph
Debbie Wegemer and boys water polo head coach Bianca McNeil did the talking duties for the Knights.
Wegemer detailed how nail-biting the Foster Road showdown was – but joked there were no smoke bombs in that contest. She introduced Artopoeus, E.J. Brinez and Trevor Cole from the football team as well as Eva Datuin and Shianne Gooley of the girls tennis team.
McNeil introduced her players Justin Jones and Aden Anderson.
Hancock College was the lone school not in attendance at the Round Table.