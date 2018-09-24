Perseverance was the central theme for the top male and female athlete of the week winners at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday.
Lompoc High quarterback Cameron Iribarren had to fight off a stingy St. Joseph defense last Friday to earn the male Athlete of the Week nod at Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt. The junior not only ran for 164 yards, but managed to give Lompoc three straight first downs on designed runs during its final climactic drive before the final 38-yard field goal that lifted the Braves to the 24-21 win.
“It was pretty tough playing against St. Joseph. They’ve been playing some tough teams,” Iribarren said to the crowd. “I do appreciate this athlete of the week award and appreciate all that the Round Table does.”
Righetti High girls golf star Claire Alford won the Female Athlete of the Week award. She had a strong week during Sept. 17 by shooting a 39 against Atascadero last Monday then followed that with her mark of 47 at the first-ever Mountain League tournament held on Thursday.
Alford chose to share the praise for her RHS coaches.
“I want to thank my coaches because they do a lot for our team in making sure that we practice but that we also keep our spirits high,” Alford said after accepting her award. “They give us the encouragement we need and showing us perseverance is the way.”
Other highlights:
Lompoc
Athletic director Claudia Terrones first spoke on behalf of the Braves girls golf team. Then Terrones cited how challenging it’s been in the Channel League, but lauded the LHS athletes for their attitudes in the new-look league.
“The Channel League is taking a toll on our athletes. But I think the nice thing is that I think our athletes have a good attitude and they continue to work hard on the playing fields and on the court,” Terrones said, who introduced four-year varsity golfer and multi-sport athlete Hannah Larsh to the Round Table.
Dick Barrett then took the stage to share how proud he was of the effort from the Braves against the Knights – introducing football standouts Iribarren and the young man who gave LHS its final points: Placekicker Aldoberto Anguiano.
Jacky Montelongo of the girls volleyball team also attended the luncheon.
Righetti
Girls golf coach Brian Toomoka went first to rave about the improvement and play of his two golfers Alford and Cameron Reynoso.
Football head coach Tony Payne brought five of his Warrior players who played a key role in the 34-14 dismantling of Dos Pueblos: Chris Vargas, Adan Solis, Elijah Shuffield, Robert Cetti and Michael Flores.
Cabrillo
Athletic director Dan Troup began by thanking Righetti for beating Dos Pueblos – because the Chargers are the next opponent on the football field for Cabrillo in the Channel League opener this Friday.
He also applauded the perseverance of the CHS teams despite slow starts and the improved competition in the C.L.
“There’s no quit in these guys,” Troup said. “There’s one word we continue use and preach: Perseverance. There’s no quit in any of our teams. We just keep rolling up our sleeves and working hard.”
Cabrillo athletes in attendance: Haylea Shell (girls volleyball), Ashlyn Wiswall (girls golf), Alexa McCune (girls golf), Trey Robison (football), Spencer Cothran (football) and Cade McNamee (football).
St. Joseph
Athletic director Tom Mott had a football and girls volleyball lineup at the Round Table.
Knight athletes at the luncheon were Austin Perry and Michael Madrigal of football plus Tressa Domingos and Olivia Laggren of the girls volleyball team.
Mott also spoke about how pulsating the football game was against the Braves last Friday.
Pioneer Valley
Jeff Monteiro continued to serve as the speaker of all things Panther athletics – haling the milestone week PVHS had on the football field and girls volleyball court.
He cited how the Panthers’ win last Friday versus Atascadero was the first time PVHS football has ever won against the Greyhounds. He added how the Panthers girls volleyball team won their first two league games in the all-new Ocean League and then won the Ridgeview Tournament in Bakersfield this past Saturday.
Athletes who attended were: Ashley Gutierrez (girls golf), Sasha Brafman (girls volleyball), Amaya Yebra (girls volleyball), Alejandro Zepeda (football), Daniel Torres (football) and Michael Bourbon (football).
Orcutt Academy
Football head coach Ben Alberry lauded the play of the girls volleyball team, calling the Spartans “The best volleyball team I think I’ve ever seen here.”
Volleyball standouts Megan Vise and Grace Lamica were at the Round Table. Both have played a key role in the Spartans’ 15-5-1 start – the best start for the girls volleyball program in school history.
On the football field, Alberry raved about the play of the Spartans’ defense – reminding the crowd that in 8-man football it’s hard to play defense due to the short field and the complex offenses without 11-men on the field.
The Spartans, though, held Riverdale Christian to zero points in the 42-0 shutout of the Christ Ambassadors last Friday. Spartan football players Alex Sutton, Bryce Coefield and Max Daniels ate at Giavanni’s.
Valley Christian Academy
Randy Stanford of the Lions football team took the microphone for VCA.
He introduced two of his athletes Matthew Hollihan and Daniel Murillo. The Lions not only defeated La Verne Calvary Baptist 44-14, but Stanford mentioned how CBHS only has 13 boys at the school – 10 of them were on the football roster last Friday in the Lions’ home game.
Santa Ynez
Athletic director Cris Avery first gave an update on the girls golf program – saying how the sport is improving under head coach Ashley Coehlo especially in the Channel League.
Football was the next sport to be mentioned as Mateo Baca and Misuel Hernandez represented the gridiron Pirates at the Round Table.
Lastly, the SYHS girls volleyball team had this quartet on hand: Rylynn Ibarra, Amanda Krystkowiak, Aubrey Schipper and Lauren Fieldhouse.
Santa Maria High and Hancock College were not in attendance at the Monday luncheon.