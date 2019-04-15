Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table saw one streak continue for one school, while the female recipient was one who clinched a state bid in her sport.
Andrew Sparlin of Valley Christian Academy baseball earned the Male Athlete of the Week nod at Giavanni’s in Orcutt – making it the third week in a row that a Lion athlete was nominated by the Round Table joining baseball teammate Tim Trenkle (April 8) and softball player Kyra Tullos (April 1) as the Round Table winners representing VCA.
Kailey Roux of Hancock College took home the Female Athlete of the Week award. Roux sealed her spot in the CCCAA Swimming and Diving state championships after finishing second in the one-meter then fourth in the three-meter competition during the Southern California Regional Swimming and Diving Championships held at El Camino College on Saturday in Torrance.
Sparlin, a left-handed pitcher, accomplished these two feats to win the weekly award: Allow two hits on the hill and then smash a grand slam during the Lions’ 10-0 win over Coast Union last Tuesday in a game that was called early due to the mercy rule.
Sparlin has been an honoree from VCA the last four years at Round Table, but he’s never won the top male nod until now.
“It feels really good. It’s been four years and it’s nice to finally get it. I mean, I’ve always wanted to win it but I was cool about it if I didn’t win it. It’s truly an honor,” Sparlin said.
Roux, a sophomore at AHC and Orcutt Academy graduate, was not present to accept her award due to a work commitment.
Other highlights:
Lompoc
Dick Barrett went first – and went solo as Brave teams were either practicing during spring break or competing in a softball tournament in Santa Maria.
Barrett shined a light on the performance of both track and field teams. He proudly shared the accomplishments of Ayziah Simmons who won four separate events at last Wednesday’s meet against San Marcos and Dos Pueblos, shared how top thrower Julie Shepherd did against the aforementioned schools and wrapped things up by sharing the performance of the boys track and field team – the recent winner of the regular season Channel League championship.
Orcutt Academy
Chad McKenzie went with a two-person lineup at the Round Table: Both from boys tennis.
The representatives sitting inside Giavanni’s were William Jin and Kyle Quiilan. Both are the Spartans’ No. 5 and No. 6 singles players.
Valley Christian Academy
Both Randy Stanford and Pete Fortier shared the speaking duties for VCA softball and baseball, respectively.
Stanford introduced his athletes Ellie Casazza, Lindsay Mikkelson and Hannah McCoy. All three have helped the Lions sit in second place of the current Coast Valley League standings and are two games behind unbeaten league leader Coast Union.
Fortier brought out Sparlin, Dylan Fulton and Sam Moore – all three are batting between .316 and .500 so far this season according to Max Preps. The Lions are also currently 4-1 in the Coast Valley League and one game behind undefeated league leader Dunn.
St. Joseph
Athletic director Tom Mott had a track and field and boys volleyball lineup at the Round Table.
From track and field, the Knights were represented by Corby Burress, Tyler Williams and Ethan Otremba – all three competing in the 100th annual Russell Cup on Saturday down in Carpinteria.
Boys volleyball had Vincent Geronimo and Steven Vasquez as the sports’ honorees at the Round Table.
Righetti
Chris Yee spoke first for the Warriors on behalf of the swim teams.
His two athletes on hand were Quinn McGinty and Kamryn St. Clair. McGinty was a dual winner for RHS against Arroyo Grande last Tuesday, winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
Baseball came next as head coach Kyle Tognazzini spoke for the first-place Warriors, who are 7-1 in the Mountain League and 13-4 overall. Caleb Dulay and Sutton Tompkins were the RHS baseball honorees.
Hancock College
Four different AHC softball athletes shared the microphone first for the Bulldogs: Mackenzie Caspian, Zaiden Bakke, Crystal Gonzalez and Sabrina Ornelas. All four also announced that they’ll be transferring to a four-year university after this school year.
Track and field head coach Louie Quintana came next to introduce his athletes Davina Jannine, Edgardo Carballo and Nathan Pacheco. Athletic director Kim Ensing was also present for AHC.
Not in attendance at Monday’s Round Table were Cabrillo, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Santa Ynez.