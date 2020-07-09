Righetti's Ryan Delgado and Riley Millan earn Twitch scholarships

A pair of Righetti standouts were chosen to honor the legacy of Jim Twitchell in a ceremony held in front of the school Thursday evening.
Ryan Deglado, a pitcher on the Warrior baseball team, and Riley Millan, an infielder on the softball team, received the annual 'Twitch' scholarships, worth $1,000 each.
Delgado has signed to pitch for Cal Baptist, an NCAA Division 1 program. Millan has decided to attend Hancock College and will likely play softball there.
Editor's note: Raw vote totals from all three sites will be combined and counted to determine winners. (Don't focus on the percentages).
Delgado and Millan were honored at a brief ceremony held in front of the school off Foster Road. Organizers, including Mark Betts, Debbie Jeffers, Steve Diaz and Brandon Mitchell, presented the awards to the duo.
"It's an honor to get it since his legacy meant so much to this school," Millan said. "It feels great."
Twitchell, born in December of 1965, starred on the Righetti baseball team in the 1980s as a right-handed pitcher. He earned All-League and All-CIF honors in his senior year, when he went 12-1 with a 1.96 ERA.
Twitchell then played at Hancock and compiled a 13-5 win-loss record there with a 2.15 ERA. He then pitched at Sacramento State.
In 2013, Twitchell received two devastating diagnoses. Doctors determined he had developed Frontotemporal Dementia and Amyotophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Twitchell lost his battle with those two diseases on March, 6, 2015.
Millan said she was accepted to UC Santa Cruz, but, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing classes to be held online anyways, decided it was best to stay local and attend Hancock.
"Right now I'm studying Biology for a UC transfer and then I'll study Marine Biology once I transfer," Millan said. "Since so many classes are going to be online, I thought I'd save some money and just go to Hancock."
Delgado has been one of Righetti's top pitchers the last three seasons. His senior season was cut short, but not due to the pandemic. He suffered an arm injury just before the season was suspended and eventually canceled.
Delgado underwent Tommy John surgery 2 1/2 months ago.
You will pick winners in a head-to-head tournament style contest to determine the area's Player of the Decade. First up is eight nominees from Santa Barbara County, including top seed Toa Taua.
"It's been a little weird and a little tough," Delgado said. "Right before everything hit, my surgery was scheduled. Then it got pushed back. It's been a little bit tough the last six months because I'm in rehab right now and there's nothing much I can do."
On receiving the scholarship, Delgado said, "It feels great. It's definitely a big help for my college tuition that I have to pay. It just feels good."
Twitchell's friends, family and former teammates have honored his legacy with an annual golf tournament that raises funds which are then used to hand out scholarships to Righetti student-athletes.
Mitchell played with Twitchell growing up, even playing as his catcher in Little League.
"He was a total competitor. He never backed down," Mitchell says of Twitchell. "He was just amazing his senior year. He was a competitor on the field, but also a great friend. He was always there for you. Everybody loved him. He was 'the guy.' Imposing on the mound, but a big heart. A total animal when it came to competition."
The organization hopes to hold its annual golf tournament in November at Rancho Maria if the conditions allow for it.
No. 1 Seth Jacobs vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
Arroyo Grande graduate Seth Jacobs is the No. 1 seed.
Jacobs, who went on to play linebacker at Oklahoma State, will face the No. 8 seed Nick Kimball, a former Nipomo High standout. Kimball played at Hancock College and the University of LaVerne.
Jacobs had an all-around standout career at Arroyo Grande, playing some quarterback, running back, receiver, linebacker and safety. He scored 22 career touchdowns while also making 344 total tackles with eight interceptions.
Kimball, the 2014 All-Area MVP, caught 31 touchdown passes over his final two seasons at Nipomo, with 21 of those coming in 2014 when the Titans won a CIF Southern Section title.
Jacobs led Arroyo Grande to its most recent CIF title, a Western Division championship in 2011.
No. 1 Seth Jacobs, Arroyo Grande, LB, S, RB, QB (2008-11)
Career accomplishments: 26 for 47 passing, 355 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 115 carries, 861 yards, 16 TDs; 28 catches, 520 yards, 4 TDs; 344 total tackles (251), 18 TFLs, 6 sacks, 8 INTs, 15 pass breakups, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles, 22 total TDs in career.
8. Nick Kimball, WR/DB, Nipomo (2012-14): 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014); 35 total tackles, 3 INTs. The 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year. Had 572 yards in receptions, and 10 touchdowns, in 2013.
Player of the Decade: Seth Jacobs vs. Nick Kimball
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 7 Emilio Corona
Mission Prep grad Patrick Laird, who also grew up in Arroyo Grande, is the No. 2 seed.
Laird piled up 4,551 rushing yards in his days with the Royals, scoring 50 touchdowns on the ground. He had 3,117 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior in 2013. He walked on at Cal and made the team, eventually topping 2,000 career rushing yards with the Golden Bears. He is currently in the NFL as a running back with the Miami Dolphins. He scored a rushing touchdown last season, the only player from the area to score an NFL touchdown last decade.
Laird will go up against No. 7 Emilio Corona, a 2020 graduate of San Luis Obispo High. Corona, a quarterback, led the school's recent resurgence, capturing 18 wins over two seasons. Corona accounted for 81 touchdowns over his final two campaigns.
No. 2 Patrick Laird, Mission Prep RB (2011-13) vs. No. 7 Emilio Corona, SLO QB (2017-19)
Laird's resume: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior). Played running back at Cal. Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.
Corona's resume: 281 for 508 passing for 4,635 yards; 56 TD passes, 21 INTs; 189 carries, 1,762 yards and 25 TDs; PAC 4 League MVP, Will play baseball at Washington.
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 7 Emilio Corona
No. 3 Bradley Mickey vs. No. 6 Matt Albright
Arroyo Grande grad Bradley Mickey is the No. 3 seed.
Mickey is currently a defensive back at Cal Poly. He was named the 2015 All-Area MVP as a two-way star with the eagles. He rushed for more than 1,200 yards and topped 1,100 receiving yards while also intercepting 21 passes on defense with 205 total tackles in his varsity career. He scored 31 total touchdowns and accumulated nearly 2,500 all-purpose yards.
Mickey will square off with the No. 6 seed Matt Albright, Nipomo's former quarterback.
Albright had two dynamic seasons at QB for the Titans, helping them win a CIF title in 2014 with Kimball at receiver. Albright threw 62 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons, topping 5,600 yards. He was named Northern League MVP in 2014 and landed All-CIF honors.
No. 3 Bradley Mickey, RB/DB/WR (2012-15) vs. No. 6 Matt Albright, Nipomo QB (2013-14)
Mickey's resume: 1 for 1 passing, 26 yards, TD; 132 carries, 1,244 yards, 15 TDs; 82 catches, 1,106 yards, 9 TDs; 3,484 all-purpose yards; 205 total tackles (129 solo), 3 TFLs; 21 career INTs for 284 yards, 38 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles; 31 total TDs. Nearly 2,500 all-purpose yards. The 2015 All-Area MVP. Saw significant playing time in the Cal Poly secondary the past two years.
Albright's resume: 62 career TD passes, 20 career INTs; Threw for 5,672 yards in two seasons; completed over 60% of passes (423 for 700); Northern League MVP in 2014. Won CIF title with Nipomo. Played at Hancock College and the University of LaVerne.
No. 3 Bradley Mickey vs. No. 6 Matt Albright
No. 4 Bailey Gaither vs. No. 5 Garrett Owens
Former Paso Robles great Bailey Gaither is the No. 4 seed. Gaither caught 41 touchdown passes with the Bearcats and also led that team to a CIF title in 2014 (where they beat Mickey's Eagles in the semifinals). Gaither has gone on to play at San Jose State, where he has over 1,500 receiving yards with the Spartans.
Gaither will face off with former Arroyo Grande standout Garrett Owens, who was a standout receiver and defensive back while also becoming one of the greatest placekickers the area has ever seen.
Owens topped 1,300 receiving yards while also making 160 total tackles and intercepting 10 passes for the Eagles. He also handled all kicking and punting duties there. He went on to play at Oregon State, where he became the Beavers' starting kicker. He transferred to Iowa State as a senior and earned the starting role there, too, making 17 field goals in his final college season.
No. 4. Bailey Gaither, Paso Robles WR (2012-15) vs. No. 5 Garrett Owens, Arroyo Grande WR/DB/K (2009-2011):
Gaither's resume: 2 for 3 passing, 54 yards, 1 TD; 63 carries, 396 yards, 6 TDs; 167 catches, 3,277 yards, 41 TD catches; 1,666 kick return yards; 5,546 all-purpose yards; 1 INT; 52 career TDs; won CIF Southern Section title at PRHS and named 2014 CIF Player of the Year. Entering sixth season at SJSU; 94 catches, 1502 yards, 14 TD catches at SJSU.
Owens' resume: 371 yards rushing, 4 TDs; 90 receptions, 1,363 yards, 12 TDs; 161 total tackles (149 solo), 10 interceptions; 134 touchbacks on 174 kickoffs; averaged over 35 yards on 61 career punts; 23 for 36 on FGs; 118 for 124 on PATs; Made 57-yard field goal. Kicked at Oregon State/Iowa State. Made 32 of his 45 career field goal attempts at Oregon State, with a long of 50. As a Cyclone, Owens was good on 17 of 22 FGs with a long of 45.
The Jacobs-Kimball winner will face the Gaither-Owens winner in the next round. The Laird-Corona winner will face the Albright-Mickey winner in the next round. Those winners will face off before squaring off with the Northern Santa Barbara County winner.
No. 4 Bailey Gaither vs. No. 5 Garrett Owens
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!