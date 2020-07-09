You are the owner of this article.
Righetti's Ryan Delgado and Riley Millan earn Twitch scholarships
A pair of Righetti standouts were chosen to honor the legacy of Jim Twitchell in a ceremony held in front of the school Thursday evening.

Ryan Deglado, a pitcher on the Warrior baseball team, and Riley Millan, an infielder on the softball team, received the annual 'Twitch' scholarships, worth $1,000 each.

Delgado has signed to pitch for Cal Baptist, an NCAA Division 1 program. Millan has decided to attend Hancock College and will likely play softball there.

Delgado and Millan were honored at a brief ceremony held in front of the school off Foster Road. Organizers, including Mark Betts, Debbie Jeffers, Steve Diaz and Brandon Mitchell, presented the awards to the duo.

"It's an honor to get it since his legacy meant so much to this school," Millan said. "It feels great."

Twitchell, born in December of 1965, starred on the Righetti baseball team in the 1980s as a right-handed pitcher. He earned All-League and All-CIF honors in his senior year, when he went 12-1 with a 1.96 ERA.

Former Saint baseball standout Slim Lopez graduates from U.S. Army's Military Police Academy

Twitchell then played at Hancock and compiled a 13-5 win-loss record there with a 2.15 ERA. He then pitched at Sacramento State.

In 2013, Twitchell received two devastating diagnoses. Doctors determined he had developed Frontotemporal Dementia and Amyotophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Twitchell lost his battle with those two diseases on March, 6, 2015.

Millan said she was accepted to UC Santa Cruz, but, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing classes to be held online anyways, decided it was best to stay local and attend Hancock.

"Right now I'm studying Biology for a UC transfer and then I'll study Marine Biology once I transfer," Millan said. "Since so many classes are going to be online, I thought I'd save some money and just go to Hancock."

Delgado has been one of Righetti's top pitchers the last three seasons. His senior season was cut short, but not due to the pandemic. He suffered an arm injury just before the season was suspended and eventually canceled. 

Delgado underwent Tommy John surgery 2 1/2 months ago. 

"It's been a little weird and a little tough," Delgado said. "Right before everything hit, my surgery was scheduled. Then it got pushed back. It's been a little bit tough the last six months because I'm in rehab right now and there's nothing much I can do." 

On receiving the scholarship, Delgado said, "It feels great. It's definitely a big help for my college tuition that I have to pay. It just feels good."

Twitchell's friends, family and former teammates have honored his legacy with an annual golf tournament that raises funds which are then used to hand out scholarships to Righetti student-athletes.

Mitchell played with Twitchell growing up, even playing as his catcher in Little League.

"He was a total competitor. He never backed down," Mitchell says of Twitchell. "He was just amazing his senior year. He was a competitor on the field, but also a great friend. He was always there for you. Everybody loved him. He was 'the guy.' Imposing on the mound, but a big heart. A total animal when it came to competition."

The organization hopes to hold its annual golf tournament in November at Rancho Maria if the conditions allow for it.

