Righetti coach Tony Payne said his team's biggest task in Friday night's semifinal game against Bakersfield Stockdale is slowing down Mustangs quarterback Evan Burkhart.
To address that issue, Payne used standout running back Kidasi Nepa as the scout team quarterback in Thursday's practice in hopes of helping his team's defense prepare for an athletic signal-caller.
Late Friday night, the Warriors will find out if that plan worked.
Righetti, the No. 3 seed, hosts No. 7 Stockdale in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs, with kickoff at 7 p.m. The winner will play the winner of the No. 1 Tulare Union-No. 4 Dinuba game for the DII championship next weekend.
Burkhart, who was a slot receiver before taking over as Stockdale's quarterback after an 0-2 start, is a dynamic athlete who mainly relies on his legs to be effective.
Nepa, a sophomore, and Burkhart, a junior, share something else besides their play-making ability: They both wear No. 6.
"We've seen a lot of film on Stockdale and we've put in a lot of game-planning in hopes of stopping them," Payne said Thursday. "No. 1 on the list is No. 6. He's an incredible athlete, he's super dangerous. We've seen him score multiple times in every single game. If we can stop No. 6, then we'll win the game."
Two weeks ago, Burkhart rushed for over 330 yards and five touchdowns in the first-round win over Pioneer Valley.
Last week, in Stockdale's upset win over No. 2 seed Tulare Western, Burkhart threw four interceptions, but made enough plays with his legs to lead the Mustangs to a 16-15 win. He finished with 199 passing yards, according to the Bakersfield California's Trevor Horn, and rushed for 105 yards.
Nepa, who spent Thursday's practice mirroring Burkhart's style of play, is a pretty effective player himself. He ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in the Warriors' 33-16 win over Frontier in the quarterfinals last week.
"I love talking about Kidasi," Payne said. "He's a gift. He's probably, as a sophomore, our strongest leader. His energy is so contagious and these guys absolutely love him. I love him. I love the way he runs, I love the way he blocks. He adds a lot to what we're trying to do out here.
"He's giving us a look on Scout 'O' right now and he's No. 6. So that's about a good a look as we can possibly give our defense."
Payne likes the way his offense played against Frontier last week, as the Warriors ran the ball well against the No. 11 seed. The Warriors racked up 292 rushing yards on 49 carries.
Brandon Giddings threw the touchdown pass to Nepa and completed 4-of-7 passes for 53 yards. Nepa is the team's backup quarterback with junior Logan Mortensen out with a broken collarbone.
Senior Adan Solis had 126 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns against Frontier. Nepa finished with 102 yards on nine carries. The Warriors also got a boost with the return of running back Isaiah Gayfield, who missed two months with an injury. Gayfield had 41 yards on seven carries last week.
"As far as our offensive line is concerned, we plan on eating again this week," Payne said. "We keep it pretty simple and just rely on our big guys up front."
This is the the first time Righetti has advanced to the CIF semifinals since 1997 and it's the first year Righetti has played in the Central Section after moving over from the Southern Section this year.
The game will be broadcast live at santamariatimes.com Friday night, with the pre-game show starting at 6:45 p.m.