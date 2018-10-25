Righetti's water polo team is used to winning league championships.
On Thursday, for instance, the Warriors capped off another unbeaten league run with a 16-5 trouncing of San Luis Obispo. Typically after earning another league crown, the Warriors turn their attention to the CIF Southern Section playoffs to square off against familiar Southern California programs.
However, now the Warriors will turn their attention northeast. Righetti, of course, is in the CIF Central Section this year. So instead of playing schools from Southern California in the playoffs and traveling to Irvine for the finals, the Warriors now aim to take a trip to Fresno for the Central Section finals.
Righetti co-coach Kyle Shaffer, who has seen his teams win those 11 league titles and back-to-back CIF Southern Section titles in 2014 and 2015 with fellow coach Rob Knight, hopes the Warriors will be a top-three seed for the Division I playoffs in the Central Section.
Shaffer says if his team advances that far, they'll play for a Division I title at Fresno State.
Turning his attention back to Thursday's win over the Tigers, Shaffer was most pleased with his team's defensive performance. The Warriors and Tigers had a pair of battles during the regular season, including an 11-9 win for Righetti the last time the teams played.
Thursday's game, though, was not nearly as close. SLO scored first, but the Warriors then scored four straight goals and led 5-2 after the first quarter. Righetti shut out the Tigers in the second, taking a 7-2 lead into half. Righetti led 12-5 after three quarters.
"It was definitely defense" that carried his team to a larger margin of victory than the previous times the two teams played this season, Shaffer said. "The energy and intensity was there and that created opportunities for us breaking out (on offense)."
Six different players scored for Righetti, including four goals apiece from Trey Watkins and Layne Porter. Mark Erbstoesser scored four of SLO's five goals, with Jacob Vormbaum scoring the other.
Jaden Green popped in three goals for the Warriors, and provided some stout defense with three steals, even sticking on Erbstoesser in the hole-set on defense for chunks of the game. Simon Goldin scored twice and Ryan Lucas and Ethan Streker each scored once.
Tanner Scott stopped seven shots in goal Thursday for Righetti. He also had three steals.
Porter also swiped three steals and passed out to some quick transition goals for the Warriors.
"We were definitely pumped up for this game because the last league game against them was a pretty close one," Porter said. "We weren't expecting that, so we came out and trained hard before this game. Now we're looking forward to the playoffs and CIF."
Porter said the Warriors have played a few of the Central Section teams during summer leagues and non-league games this season. He also noted that the game is officiated a bit different in the Central Valley.
"We faced some of those teams and we recently played the No. 2 team in our last tournament," he said. Righetti lost to Clovis North 11-9 at the Steve Pal Tournament last weekend.
Clovis Buchanan is the likely No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs, with Clovis North and Righetti possibly taking the next two spots. Buchanan beat Clovis North 13-7 on Wednesday to finish 10-0 in the Tri-River Athletic Conference.
"The reffing styles are going to be different," Porter said of Central Section play. "We just have to adjust to it. We've been practicing all season. We're getting used to these refs and we're just going to keep working hard until CIF ends."
Porter and the Warriors were able to take a moment to enjoy the league championship Thursday night.
"Of course we're happy about this win," the senior said. "It gives us momentum going into CIF. It was a good, hard-fought win."
Righetti is 19-11 on the season after going 10-0 in Mountain League play.
Girls water polo
Mountain League Tournament
Leading 6-3 at halftime of the championship game, Arroyo Grande scored three quick, unanswered goals midway through the third quarter and that helped propel the top-seeded Eagles to a 10-6 win over No. 3 Righetti at Righetti's Rob Knight Pool.
The Eagles (22-6) have beaten the Warriors (13-11) in the tournament title game the past several years.
This edition was fairly competitive, but the Eagles stayed in control after Sam Hazel scored to make it 7-3 then Sam Vitt tallied twice in succession.
Arroyo Grande goalkeeper Haley Bartenetti punctuated the win with two saves on point-blank shots in the closing seconds.
Vitt finished with four goals. Sarah Stpanov scored three times for the Eagles, Hazel tallied twice and Caitie Sandberg scored once.
Madison Gamble scored three times for the Warriors. Emily Lopez popped in two goals and Helena Rimes scored once.
Arroyo Grande is in the CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs automatically. First-year Righetti coach Chris Yee said the Warriors will petition to get into the Division 1 post-season.