Righetti softball Christmas tree fundraiser
The Righetti High School softball program is pre-selling Christmas trees from now until Nov. 7. The trees will be available for pick up at Righetti High School on Dec. 8.
There are various types of trees and different size options available. For those that have a tree but still want to help the program, the team is running a 'Support a Troop' program or 'Help a Student' program where purchased trees can be donated.
To receive a brochure, or to order a tree, contact coach Brian Tomooka at (805) 260-3874 or via email at btomooka@righetti.us. All net proceeds will directly benefit the Righetti High softball program.
Santa Ynez looking for coaches
Santa Ynez has a few coaching openings.
With the retirement of longtime coach Chip Fenenga, Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a boys volleyball coach. Santa Ynez also has an opening for a walk-on girls water polo coach and a coach to helm its junior varsity swim team for the spring season.
The water polo position is to lead the girls program.
Those interested in any position, should contact Santa Ynez athletic director Cris Avery at cavery@syvuhsd.org.
Cabrillo looking for water polo coach
The Cabrillo Girls Water Polo program has coaching opportunities for anyone interested in coaching high school water polo.
High School level coaching experience is preferred but not required. All interested applicants can contact Athletic Director Daniel Troup at Cabrillo High School. Contact Troup via phone at (805) 742-2903 or email at troup.daniel@lusd.org for an application or for additional information.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.