Righetti Softball Christmas tree fundraiser

The Righetti High School Softball Program is pre-selling Christmas trees from now until Nov. 7. The Christmas trees will be available for pick up at Righetti High School on Dec. 7.

Those purchasing trees can choose the type of tree and the size. Wreaths are also available for purchase. For those that have a tree but still want to help the program, ask about our “Support a Troop Program” or “Help a Student Program”.

To receive a brochure, or to order a tree, contact Righetti softball coach Brian Tomooka (805) 260-3874 or email btomooka@righetti.us.

All net proceeds will directly benefit the Righetti High school program.

LaPurisima Volleyball Club tryouts

The La Purisima Volleyball Club will tryouts for fifth-eighth grade teams on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, from 2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m. both days, at the Anderson Recreation Center gym. Tryouts for ninth-11th grade teams are set for 4 p.m.-5:15 p.m. both days, at the Anderson Recreation Center gym.

Players should come dressed in volleyball gear both days. Parents must attend tryouts and sign a participation/liability waiver in order for their daughters to participate. The tryouts are free.

Contact Aaron Batula at 805-286-8775 for more information.

Lompoc youth basketball coach

Lompoc Recreation is in need of one coach in its third-and-fourth grade boys division, and two coaches for its fifth-and-sixth grade boys division.

Call the Lompoc Recreation office at 805-875-8100 if you are interested in coaching.

Main Event Junior Golf Tour

The Main Event Junior Golf Tour is scheduled is coming to the Central Coast starting Nov. 9-10, with a tournament being held at La Purisima.

The tour is for elite boy golfers aged 14-18 from Santa Barbara County and was designed for college-bound junior players.

La Purisima Golf Club, near Lompoc, was selected as it is a US Open qualifying site.

This tour is for golfers who have a established Handicap of 9.5 or less and the fields will max out at 32 players at each event. Registration is first-come, first serve and the tour is ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf Scoreboard and every tournament will affect ranking status.

The tour is a performance-based prize fund model that offers each of the top-five players gift cards not to exceed $750 per event.

The winner of each tournament receives a $750 gift card, second gets $425, third $375, four $200 and fifth $125.

This gifts are approved By the USGA, CIF and doesn’t affect the amateur status of the junior golfer.

To sign up, there is a $50 membership fee that runs through December 31, 2020. Each tournament is $300 for members and $315 for non-members.

Registration is now open but deadlines vary depending on the event.

La Purisima is one of two courses on the tour, the other in Madera at the DragonFly Golf Course, with dates on Oct. 26-27, Nov. 16-17, Dec. 14-15, Jan. 25-26, Feb. 22-23, March 21-22 and April 25-26.

The La Purisima dates are Nov. 9-10, Dec. 7-8, Jan. 18-19, Feb. 15-16, March 14-15 and April 18-19.

Those interested in playing in or sponsoring the tournament can email themaineventjuniorgolftour@gmail.com.