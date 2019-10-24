Righetti linebacker Joseph Cardenas has been voted the Player of the Week for Week Eight of the high school football season.
The Warrior standout nearly willed his team to victory with his play on special teams and defense last week.
Cardenas blocked a punt in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game against Arroyo Grande at 20-all. He also blocked a point-after try in the first quarter to keep the game tied. Cardenas nearly blocked a third kick but got such a good jump off the line that he over-pursued the play.
Cardenas also played the entire game, a 27-20 Mountain League loss to Arroyo Grande, on defense and made seven tackles with one tackle-for-loss.
Cardenas took the Week Eight POTW award with 1,134 votes as of 5 p.m. Thursday night.
Cardenas, a senior, beat out St. Joseph junior Brett Burress, who finished with 790 total votes. Burress scored two rushing touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards in the Knights' 21-20 win over Paso Robles.
San Luis Obispo receiver Sam Ogden, who caught eight passes for 170 yards and two scores last week, finished third with 447 total votes.
101819 Righetti vs AG 15.jpg
Kidasi Nepa finds running room during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 01.jpg
Logan Mortensen (11) makes a big gain as Christian Roseborough blocks during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 02.jpg
Kidasi Nepa returns a kick during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 03.jpg
Adrian Ruffino hurdles players during a first down run against the Arroyo Grande Eagles
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 04.jpg
Logan Mortensen rolls to his left during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 06.jpg
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino follows the block of teammate Jake MacKinnon during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 07.jpg
Diego Macias cuts to his right during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 08.jpg
Arroyo Grande runner Caleb Tomasin gets tripped up during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria last Friday. There are big league games this Friday night in the Mountain, Ocean and Coast Valley.
Peter Klein, Contributor
101819 Righetti vs AG 09.jpg
Mason Thompson breaks tackles to score a touchdown during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 10.jpg
Chase Reynoso falls across the goal line to score for Righetti during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 11.jpg
Christian Roseborough looks to gain yards as Sam Calder of Arroyo Grande seals the edge during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 12.jpg
Mason Thompson gets low to find running room during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 13.jpg
Several Righetti defenders combine for a quarterback sack during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 14.jpg
Ethan Royal cuts away from a defender during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria.
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 16.jpg
Ethan Davenport of Righetti battles Eagle lineman Matthew Allenduring a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 17.jpg
Several Righetti defenders trip up Arroyo Grande runner Mason Thompson during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 Righetti vs AG 18.jpg
Kidasi Nepa gets low for a tackle during a Mountain League game in Santa Maria
Peter Klein
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 03.jpg
A Paso Robles ball carrier is tackled by St. Joseph defender Salvador Barragan (22) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 01.jpg
St. Joseph High running back Brett Burress gets tripped up by Paso Robles High defender Jacob Lambeth (23) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 02.jpg
St. Joseph wide receiver Noah Skarda (5) sprints upfield during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 04.jpg
St. Joseph High quarterback Hunter Barnhart rolls out of the pocket in search of an open man during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 05.jpg
Paso Robles running back Bennie Johnson, Jr. (26) is brought down by St. Joseph High defenders Darien Langley (left) and Salvador Barragan (right) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 06.jpg
St. Joseph High running back Brett Burress (33) tumbles to the turf during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles High.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 07.jpg
Paso Robles High wide receiver Seth Maldonado (1) gets tripped up by a St. Joseph High defender during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 08.jpg
Paso Robles defender Adam Espinoza (25) just misses the tackle on St. Joe's running back Darien Langley during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 09.jpg
Paso Robles High running back Bennie Johnson, Jr. (26) looks for a gap in the defense during Friday night's game against St. Joseph High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 10.jpg
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley (3) is brought to the turf by Paso Robles High defender Braden Waterman during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 11.jpg
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley (3) is knocked out of bounds by several Paso Robles High defenders during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 12.jpg
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart (7) looks for an open man during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 13.jpg
St. Joseph High wide receiver Diego Castillo races the ball upfield during Friday night's Homecoming game against Paso Robles.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819 St. Joe Paso Football 14.jpg
St. Joseph running back Darien Langley (3) escapes the tackle of Paso Robles High defender Braden Waterman (10) during Friday night's game in Orcutt.
David DuBransky Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Footbal 10.jpg
Lompoc's Jed Rantz brings down Santa Barbara's Ty Montgomery Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 11.jpg
Santa Barbara QB Deacon Hill attempts a quarterback keep against Lompoc. Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 01.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley is tripped up by Santa Barbara's John Valencia in the first quarter Friday.
Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 02.JPG
Lompoc's quarterback Cavin Ross hands off to Sheldon Canley Friday night.
Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 03.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley gets enough for a first down in the first quarter during last week's game against Santa Barbara. The Braves went 3,276 days without a league loss before Santa Barbara beat them last week.
Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 04.JPG
Lompoc's defense takes down Santa Barbara's Ty Montgomery
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 05.JPG
Lompoc's defense is all over Santa Barbara's QB Deacon Hill in the first quarter. Bill Morson, Contributor
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 06.JPG
Lompoc's punter Gunnar Thomas. Bill Morson, Contributor
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 07.JPG
Lompoc's Anthony Arias brings down a Santa Barbara ball carrier. Bill Morson, Contributor
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 08.JPG
Lompoc's DB James Braithwaite puts pressure on Santa Barbara's QB Deacon Hill. Bill Morson, Contributor
Bill Morson/Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara-Lompoc Football 09.JPG
Lompoc's QB Cavin Ross looks to lateral to RB Sheldon Canley in the second quarter. Bill Morson, Contributor
101819-Santa Barbara Lompoc Football 12.jpg
Lompoc's Cailin Daniels cruises in for a touchdown on a pass reception in the third quarter. Bill Morson, Contributor
Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at
jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports