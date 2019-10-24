{{featured_button_text}}

Righetti linebacker Joseph Cardenas has been voted the Player of the Week for Week Eight of the high school football season.

The Warrior standout nearly willed his team to victory with his play on special teams and defense last week.

Cardenas blocked a punt in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game against Arroyo Grande at 20-all. He also blocked a point-after try in the first quarter to keep the game tied. Cardenas nearly blocked a third kick but got such a good jump off the line that he over-pursued the play. 

Cardenas also played the entire game, a 27-20 Mountain League loss to Arroyo Grande, on defense and made seven tackles with one tackle-for-loss.

Cardenas took the Week Eight POTW award with 1,134 votes as of 5 p.m. Thursday night. 

Cardenas, a senior, beat out St. Joseph junior Brett Burress, who finished with 790 total votes. Burress scored two rushing touchdowns and rushed for 116 yards in the Knights' 21-20 win over Paso Robles.

San Luis Obispo receiver Sam Ogden, who caught eight passes for 170 yards and two scores last week, finished third with 447 total votes.

