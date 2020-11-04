Righetti pauses workouts after student tests positive for COVID-19

Righetti High School, currently in a complete distance learning setting, has shut down on-campus athletic workouts after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Righetti principal Karen Rotondi notified parents in an email Wednesday night, noting the student had attended a Halloween party last weekend.

Neighboring St. Joseph High School, which did start on-campus instruction two weeks ago, shut down its campus and switched back to distance learning this week after a student at that school tested positive for COVID-19, also after attending a Halloween party.

"The health and safety of our students and staff are a top priority," Rotondi said in Wednesday night's email. "This letter is to inform you we were notified that a Righetti student who attended a local weekend Halloween party tested positive for COVID-19.

"It has come to our attention that additional RHS and other area high school students were at the same party. This may constitute close contact. We ask that you talk with your student and take necessary precautions if they were in attendance, including staying home, quarantining for 14 days, and contacting your health care provider."

Rotondi said the school is working with the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health.

St. Joseph said it will suspend distance learning for all students until Nov. 16, less than two weeks after the school began accepting back students for in-person learning.

Righetti High has no in-class instruction to pause.

"Since we are currently in a complete distance learning instructional setting, no changes will occur with class schedules. For precautionary reasons, all athletic workouts have shut down for two weeks as contact tracing is conducted," Rotondi said in her message to parents.