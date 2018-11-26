The Righetti girls basketball team bid farewell to the CIF Southern Section with consecutive unbeaten PAC 8 League campaigns in 2017 and 18.
Now a CIF Central Section member, Righetti will try to make a go of it in its inaugural Mountain League campaign without its leading scorer from 2017-2018, Zane Sheckherd, and its best rebounder, Ashley Reynoso. Both graduated.
"We did lose our top scorer, but we'll try to make up the scoring with three or four girls," said fourth-year Righetti coach Desiree Hitch.
"I have a lot of girls who can score inside, and we have players who can shoot the '3'. We have a lot of players who can put the ball in the basket."
Mercedes Arredondo, a big impact point guard for the Warriors as a sophomore last season, is back. So are senior Alijah Paquet and her sophomore sister, Alex.
Alijah Paquet hit some key 3s for the Warriors last year, and Alex Paquet proved she could score. Arredondo averaged 9.5 points a game last year and Alijah Paquet averaged 9.1.
Malia Cabagon backed up Reynoso as far as giving the Warriors an inside presence last season.
"Malia will play some inside again this year, but she's worked hard on her outside shooting. She'll move more outside," said Hitch.
"I have a lot of girls who are interchangeable, who can play different positions on the floor."
Though the Warriors lost Sheckherd and Reynoso to graduation, they do have eight returnees, plus 5-foot-9 freshman Madison Cutliff. Hitch said Cutliff is a promising center.
Juniors Mishila and Natalie Garcia, a pair of guards, saw significant playing time for Righetti last season.
Hitch said she has several players who can play at shooting guard or on the wing, or even play some at the point if necessary.
The Warriors' forte is an aggressive man-to-man press, but Righetti used a variety of looks on defense last year and, "We'll be mixing it up on defense," said Hitch.
Unlike the Southern Section, any Central Section team that does not win a league championship can petition to get into the playoffs.
"We played at Fresno City College (during the off-season), and we played a lot of Central Section teams," said Hitch.
"We did pretty well. We beat Clovis East. We lost to Clovis West, which is a Division I powerhouse." Righetti is in the Central Section's Division I.
"Sierra Pacific (of Hanford) won the Division V state championship last year, and we beat them (in Righetti's tournament earlier in the year)," said Hitch. "I thought that was pretty impressive."
Hitch said Righetti did not play Sierra Pacific during the Warriors' time at Fresno City College.
The Warriors are scheduled to open against Piedmont Thursday at the Bryan Ayer Classic at Lompoc at 6:30 p.m.