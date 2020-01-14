Reunion set for Saturday: Lompoc's 1970 CIF champion team to celebrate season

"They all had blue on."

The party didn't end after Lompoc beat El Segundo 8-5 in the championship game. McKaskle remembers arriving to the outskirts of Lompoc and being met with a police escort.

"We got into town early in the morning, it must've been 2 or 2:30, and the police met us out at the edge of town and escorted us to the high school," McKaskle said. "They did that because we had no stoplight where the highway met the road and there were so many people lining the streets. The whole town was up."

"They followed us from Jalama Road all the way to the high school."

The team's head coach was Dan Bodary, who has also helped organize the reunion. The Lompoc High baseball diamond is named Bodary Field.

"All season long, we've felt we're a part of the community and they've been behind us all along," Bodary said after the CIF win according to a report in the Lompoc Record from June 2, 1970. "Earlier this evening they introduced the teams; El Segundo got a few cheers when they were introduced. But our fans were there too — it was about five times louder. To me, that was the turning point. We knew we had our fans behind us."

The captain of that team was Monte Bollinger, who was also drafted by a major league club.