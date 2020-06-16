Return to play: Area high schools finalizing plans to have student-athletes return to campus

Terrones said the guidelines set forth by the CIF office have been instrumental in helping she and her colleagues figure out how to get student-athletes back on campus and what that will look like.

"We would be looking at phase one (of the CIF plan), working in small pod-like groups," Terrones said. "The same groups would be working out together on a daily basis. We're focusing on strength and conditioning. I've been speaking with my coaches, because they're really the experts, and figuring out what it will look like and what that model would look like in their own sport."

As a private school, St. Joseph will likely be the first area high school to get students back on campus.

Senior Spotlight Series: Celebrating the area's top senior student-athletes Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the c…

"Yesterday we received approval from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to move forward with our Return to Participation Guidelines," St. Joseph athletic director Tom Mott wrote in an email that was sent to parents Tuesday. "We are excited to once again welcome the Knights back on campus for a modified version of our summer sports. I'd like to thank (principal) Erinn Dougherty, (strength coach) Eliot Davis, (girls basketball coach) Analise Riezebos and (football coach) Pepe Villasenor for their assistance with this process."