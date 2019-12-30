Remembering Brad Memberto's impact on the Central Coast

It would be hard to overestimate Brad Memberto’s impact on the Central Coast sports scene.
In fact, a case could be made that it would be impossible.
Brad died last June at the age of 63 from complications caused by diabetes. Before he retired from Lee Central Coast Newspapers for medical reasons, Brad was the Lompoc Record sports reporter from 2007-2015. He also covered many other Central Coast teams during that time.
He also worked in the Hancock College sports information department for years, and was the play-by-play announcer for Hancock football games that were broadcast in the early 2000s.
It has not quite sank in for me that my good friend, and esteemed former colleague, Brad Memberto, is gone.
During his time at LCCN, he covered many big games, including the sectional football divisional championship games Lompoc won.
He was the public address announcer for the then-Santa Maria Indians (the organization is now based in San Louis Obispo County) for years.
As a broadcaster and PA announcer, Brad distinguished himself with a rich, distinctive delivery and a quick wit.
However, Brad’s biggest impact was likely his work for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Roundtable.
The event, held each Monday, except for breaks in the academic year, during the school year, has been a staple of the Central Coast sports scene for decades.
Brad covered the event during his tenure at the LCCN, and emceed it for a time.
He was devoted in his work with the organization, actively promoting it in the area sports community. With his quick wit and banter, he often made the Round Table gatherings an occasion.
At the final Round Table meeting he covered, the LCCN’s Elliott Stern wrote that “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” when it was announced Brad was covering the event for the last time.
Besides all that, Brad was generous with his time and donations when it came to events designated to benefit various sports programs.
His quick wit is sorely missed. Brad was known for putting people at ease and brightening a room with his banter.
His departure has left a void that will never really be closed.