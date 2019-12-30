Remembering Brad Memberto's impact on the Central Coast

It would be hard to overestimate Brad Memberto’s impact on the Central Coast sports scene.

In fact, a case could be made that it would be impossible.

Brad died last June at the age of 63 from complications caused by diabetes. Before he retired from Lee Central Coast Newspapers for medical reasons, Brad was the Lompoc Record sports reporter from 2007-2015. He also covered many other Central Coast teams during that time.

He also worked in the Hancock College sports information department for years, and was the play-by-play announcer for Hancock football games that were broadcast in the early 2000s.

During his time at LCCN, he covered many big games, including the sectional football divisional championship games Lompoc won.

He was the public address announcer for the then-Santa Maria Indians (the organization is now based in San Louis Obispo County) for years.

As a broadcaster and PA announcer, Brad distinguished himself with a rich, distinctive delivery and a quick wit.

However, Brad’s biggest impact was likely his work for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Roundtable.