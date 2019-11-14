* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

AJ Pateras' run as Cabrillo's football coach is over.

The Knights (8-3) have won six straight games since a loss to Lompoc in September. They'll try to make it seven straight Friday night in Visalia.

The Visalia Redwood football team’s yardage output on offense this year has been good, not spectacular.

The Rangers’ POINTS output has been pretty spectacular.