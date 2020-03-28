Reader's Choice: Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon wins fan poll

Our readers cast thousands of votes in our annual Player of the Year poll and there was a decisive winner: Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon.

The sophomore Spartan, who was named the Ocean League MVP, landed about 1,700 total votes when the polls closed Wednesday evening. (There was some complications as our initial poll suffered some data loss, so we restarted and the Calderon voters picked up where they left off with a flurry of voting).

All-Area MVP announcement coming up Remember, this is the fan vote for Player of the Year. Our All-Area MVP will be announced later Saturday.

Malia Cabigon of Righetti, the Mountain League MVP, finished second in the fan voting, with nearly 700 total votes.

Pioneer Valley's Ravynn Anielski, who won the 2019 All-Area MVP award, finished third with about 400 votes.

Now you can see who we have chosen as our All-Area MVP for 2020. Our MVP winner will be announced at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the story can be found in Sunday's Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record.