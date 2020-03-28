You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Reader's Choice: Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon wins fan poll

Reader's Choice: Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon wins fan poll

{{featured_button_text}}
022120 Reedley OA g basketball 03.jpg

Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon, center, tries to bring the ball up as Reedley's Abby Delport and Precious Hawkins go for the steal or foul late in the game.

 Len Wood Staff

Our readers cast thousands of votes in our annual Player of the Year poll and there was a decisive winner: Orcutt Academy's Giselle Calderon.

The sophomore Spartan, who was named the Ocean League MVP, landed about 1,700 total votes when the polls closed Wednesday evening. (There was some complications as our initial poll suffered some data loss, so we restarted and the Calderon voters picked up where they left off with a flurry of voting).

Malia Cabigon of Righetti, the Mountain League MVP, finished second in the fan voting, with nearly 700 total votes. 

Pioneer Valley's Ravynn Anielski, who won the 2019 All-Area MVP award, finished third with about 400 votes. 

Now you can see who we have chosen as our All-Area MVP for 2020. Our MVP winner will be announced at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the story can be found in Sunday's Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record.

The complete 2020 All-Area team will be published online Monday and in Tuesday's Santa Maria Times. There, you can find our Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Coach of the Year and our All-Area First Team and Second Team. 

Girls basketball: It's your turn to vote for Player of the Year (again)
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Area football coaches approve of new-look leagues for 2020
Football

Area football coaches approve of new-look leagues for 2020

  • Updated

The new-look leagues will debut during the 2020 football season. The Mountain League, which includes mainly of teams from larger schools, will consist of two-time defending league champion St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Righetti, San Luis Obispo and Templeton. The Ocean League, which is comprised of teams from primarily smaller schools, will include Mission Prep, Morro Bay, Santa Maria, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley and Atascadero.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News