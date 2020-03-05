Prep Sports Roundup: Scores, stats and info from Thursday's action

Boys tennis
Orcutt Academy 9, Nipomo 0
The Spartans (8-3, 5-0) blanked the Titans and stayed unbeaten in Mountain League play.
Aidan Crowley, at No. 1, Troy Fulton, at No. 2, and William Jin, at No. 4, all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0.
Jin teamed with Nathan Calhoun for an 8-4 win at No.1 doubles.
Pioneer Valley 9, Morro Bay 0
The Panthers swept to an Ocean League road win at Morro Bay.
All of Pioneer Valley's wins came in straight sets, and the Panthers dropped just 20 singles games. After winning in singles, Angel Mendoza and Gerson Ramos teamed up for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
Eugene Peregrin won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles then teamed with Drake Tijerina for a win at No. 2 doubles.
Ramos, at No. 5, and Sebastian Tello, at No. 6, won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Cristian Perez lost two games at No. 4 singles, Mario Bermudez lost two at No. 2 and Mendoza won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1.
Daniel Alvarez and Juan Rodriguez won 8-3 for the Panthers at No. 3 doubles.
Baseball (Wednesday)
St. Joseph 2, Simi Valley Grace Brethren 1
Starter Hunter Barnhart and reliever Aden Anderson combined for a two-hitter, and the CIF Central Section-based Knights (3-2) edged the Lancers in a cross-section game at Grace Brethren.
Barnhart pitched the first four innings, struck out seven and gave up two hits. Anderson did not allow any hits during his three innings of work, though the Lancers scored their run then.
Arroyo Grande 67, Woodland Hills Taft 56
Connor Angle led the Eagles with 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. Robert Hutchens added 20 for the Eagles, going 9 for 12 from the free throw line.
Gage Gomez chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Boys Golf
St. Joseph 218, Paso Robles 230
The St. Joseph Knights won their boys’ golf season-opener in a Mountain League match against the Paso Robles Bearcats. The match was played on the front nine of the Paso Robles Golf Club course.
The Knights’ Dylan Spiess earned medalist honors after shooting a 37.
Rounding out the St. Joseph scoring were Caleb Rodriguez (40), Jayce Gamble (43), Ryan Cossa (49) and Tyler Wellenkamp (49).
Alex Plate shot a 42 to lead Paso Robles.
The Knights play the Arroyo Grande Eagles twice next week; on Monday at the Santa Maria Country Club, Knights’ home course, and on Thursday at Cypress Ridge.
Santa Ynez 251, Nipomo 269
Callaway Winans was the medalist for the third straight match, shooting a 41 at Monarch Dunes to lead the Santa Ynez Pirates past the Nipomo Titans.
Rye Winans shot a 47 for the Pirates, followed by Manny Perez (58), Dean Tipolt (60) and Jackson St. Denis (63).
Shane Taylor’s 43 led the Titans.
He was followed by Evan Burrola (46), Jack Wellenkamp (50), Jordan Thelin (56) and Trevor Kiunke (56).
Boys Volleyball
Dos Pueblos 3, Santa Ynez 0
The Dos Pueblos Chargers swept the Santa Ynez Pirates (25-15, 25-18, 25-23) for a Channel League boys volleyball victory at Santa Ynez High.
Nate Rogers led the Pirates with 17 kills, Andrew Nielsen had six kills and four blocks and Aidan Scott had five kills and one block.
Swimming
Santa Ynez sweeps quad meet
The Santa Ynez Pirates boys and girls came in first against each of the three schools they faced in a swimming and diving meet at Nipomo High School.
The Pirates boys defeated St. Joseph 986-442, Nipomo 957-663 and Mission Prep 1005-192.
Santa Ynez’s girls topped St. Joseph 828-443. Nipomo 776-605 and Mission Prep 830-251.
The Pirates’ Tabitha Pearigan broke a record for the 100 meter backstroke that was set 37 years ago in 1983, setting the new mark with a 1:05.10.