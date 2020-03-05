Prep Sports Roundup: Scores, stats and info from Thursday's action

Boys tennis

Orcutt Academy 9, Nipomo 0

The Spartans (8-3, 5-0) blanked the Titans and stayed unbeaten in Mountain League play.

Aidan Crowley, at No. 1, Troy Fulton, at No. 2, and William Jin, at No. 4, all won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0.

Jin teamed with Nathan Calhoun for an 8-4 win at No.1 doubles.

Pioneer Valley 9, Morro Bay 0

The Panthers swept to an Ocean League road win at Morro Bay.

All of Pioneer Valley's wins came in straight sets, and the Panthers dropped just 20 singles games. After winning in singles, Angel Mendoza and Gerson Ramos teamed up for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles.

Eugene Peregrin won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles then teamed with Drake Tijerina for a win at No. 2 doubles.

Ramos, at No. 5, and Sebastian Tello, at No. 6, won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Cristian Perez lost two games at No. 4 singles, Mario Bermudez lost two at No. 2 and Mendoza won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1.

Daniel Alvarez and Juan Rodriguez won 8-3 for the Panthers at No. 3 doubles.

Baseball (Wednesday)