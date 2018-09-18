GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Mountain League
San Luis Obiispo 3, Righetti 0
(25-21, 25-18, 25-16)
Kills: San Luis Obispo — n/a. Righetti — Jessica Powell 7, Jenna Wuethrich 7, Mackenzie Kestler 6.
Ocean League
Pioneer Valley 3, St. Joseph 1
Nipomo 3, Morro Bay 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Mountain League
Arroyo Grande 9, St. Joseph 0
Ocean League
Mission Prep 6, Santa Maria 3
Morro Bay def. Nipomo, score n/a
Channel League
Cabrillo 11, Lompoc 7
Dos Pueblos 12, Santa Ynez 6
Non-league
Orcutt Academy 9, Coast Union 0
BOYS WATER POLO
Mountain League
Righetti 20, Atascadero 0