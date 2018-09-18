Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Righetti's Jenna Wuethrich hits the ball around a block by San Luis Obispo's Kayla Craft.

 Len Wood Staff

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mountain League

San Luis Obiispo 3, Righetti 0

(25-21, 25-18, 25-16)

Kills: San Luis Obispo — n/a. Righetti — Jessica Powell 7, Jenna Wuethrich 7, Mackenzie Kestler 6.

Ocean League

Pioneer Valley 3, St. Joseph 1

Nipomo 3, Morro Bay 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Mountain League

Arroyo Grande 9, St. Joseph 0

Ocean League

Mission Prep 6, Santa Maria 3

Morro Bay def. Nipomo, score n/a

Channel League

Cabrillo 11, Lompoc 7

Dos Pueblos 12, Santa Ynez 6

Non-league

Orcutt Academy 9, Coast Union 0

BOYS WATER POLO

Mountain League

Righetti 20, Atascadero 0

